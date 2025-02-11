Dallas Jenkins warns fans about big The Chosen announcement and it’s obvious what it’ll be

Get ready, because “important news” about The Chosen will be announced this weekend in a livestream – and it’s obvious what Dallas Jenkins is going to say.

This is a big year for the series. In March, The Chosen Season 5 will debut in cinemas, kicking off a month-long theatrical run before the new episodes arrive on streaming.

However, there are other projects in the works too; more specifically, an animated show for kids called The Chosen Adventures, a series chronicling the story of Moses, another show about Joseph, and a follow-up to the flagship series adapting the Acts of the Apostles.

This Sunday, February 17, Dallas Jenkins and his wife Amanda will sit down for the “most important livestream of the year.” If you’re nervous about what will happen, this is a sensible bet.

What to expect from Dallas Jenkins’ The Chosen news

The Chosen

I expect Jenkins to announce that The Chosen spinoffs won’t be free to stream, unlike the “mothership show.” Instead, they’ll probably stream on Prime Video, and possibly – if we’re lucky – be released for free at a much later date.

This has been in the pipeline for a while – if you haven’t had suspicions, you’ve not been paying attention.

In September last year, Jenkins spoke to Variety about the launch of 5&2 Studios and its Biblical universe. “The mothership show will always be free, we promised that, and we’ll never change that,” he insisted.

However, he added: “The other projects, it will depend. If there’s a streamer that is willing to pay enough to sustain us and make sure that we don’t have to ask people for money, then that’s great. We’re going to talk about exclusive windows and all of that.”

This was echoed by Kyle Young, the show’s executive VP of distribution and marketing. “Part of the promise of The Chosen is that there will always be some kind of free component via The Chosen app. So, working through all the things is complex,” he explained.

However, in the same interview, Young also cited the potential of licensing the show and landing a deal with one exclusive platform. “That is something we’re exploring. As we’ve adapted our distribution model, we can see that there’s huge appetite for the show on partner platforms,” he said.

“But a non-exclusive licensed series is not going to get a lot of promotion on the platform, because they don’t own it, and it’s on other people’s platforms. We’ll see where we go.”

Why Prime Video is the likeliest destination for The Chosen spinoffs

Amazon

It’s simple: Prime Video is the only streaming service where The Chosen is still available to stream in the US outside of the show’s official website and app.

It was available on other platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Peacock last year, but has since been removed – apart from on Prime Video. This certainly indicates some licensing changes behind the scenes, especially after The Chosen’s separation from Angel Studios.

Here’s another thing: while it’s not an official spinoff, Jenkins worked as a special advisor on House of David, Amazon’s new series about King David (yes, it includes his fight with Goliath). In other words, he has a working relationship with the streaming service, so it’s the top candidate to host the upcoming spinoffs.

How to watch Dallas Jenkins’ The Chosen livestream

Dallas Jenkins will start The Chosen livestream at 7pm ET on Sunday, February 17. You can bookmark the YouTube link now so you don’t lose it.

Underneath the video, it says the livestream will reveal “important news… you might love it – or you might not – but it’s vital you hear it from us first.”

“This announcement impacts the future of 5&2 Studios and our overall Chosen ‘universe’ of projects – from how they’re funded to where you’ll watch. So, please join Dallas (and Amanda) for our first and most important livestream of the year,” it continues.

As well as the “latest developments on other 5&2 projects”, you can also expect to find out more about Season 5’s release schedule, how you could appear as an extra in Season 6, and when the first “big trailer” will drop for the fifth season.

