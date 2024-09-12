Daft Punk officially return in new movie, but there’s a big catch

The world’s most famous helmet-wearing duo is back. This time, there’s an even bigger change to Daft Punk’s appearance… and it’s all thanks to Pharrell.

Whether you know them from their early ’00s bangers like ‘Around the World’ and ‘One More Time’, or their 2013 chart-topper ‘Get Lucky’, Daft Punk is one of the most famous electronic music duos of all time.

The pair officially disbanded in 2021 after 28 years of working together, but a new movie is set to thrust them back into the spotlight. However, there’s one difference – to quote Malcolm Tucker in The Thick of It, “They’re all made of Lego.”

Article continues after ad

This doesn’t follow in the footsteps of the company’s Star Wars games or Batman movies, but instead comes from Pharrell Williams’ upcoming biopic, Piece By Piece. The film is set to tell his life story, for some reason, through the child’s toy.

Article continues after ad

Pharrell’s reason? “LEGO really helps to universalize the story so that it can be received by anyone that comes from a marginalized community,” he explained to Reuters during Toronto International Film Festival.

Article continues after ad

Aside from a few stills, it’s currently unclear how Daft Punk will be featured in Piece by Piece – but it’s a good guess that their work together will be explored (‘Get Lucky’ is already used in the trailer).

“Closest thing to new Daft Punk content… damn I miss those guys,” one fan posted on X/Twitter, with a second agreeing, “LEGO + Pharrell + Daft Punk? This is a biopic I didn’t know I needed!”

Article continues after ad

A third weighed in “Please Lego release the physical Daft Punk minifigures,” with a fourth adding, “Seems a waste to spend all that time designing them, and not make some minifigures…”

“Welcome back my kings even if only for a split second in Lego form,” a fifth summed up.

Article continues after ad

Currently, there are no confirmed plans for Daft Punk Lego minifigures to be released. Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, Jay-Z, and Snoop Dogg will also all appear in the movie.

Article continues after ad

Piece By Piece arrives in cinemas on October 11. In the meantime, you can check out the best movies of the year so far, alongside new movies streaming this month.