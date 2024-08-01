Disney’s D23 2024 schedule, panels, and everything we know

Disney has a huge number of projects in production, and we’re hoping the D23 2024 schedule will bring lots of announcements about Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar.

If all the hype from San Diego Comic-Con 2024 wasn’t enough for you, D23 is just around the corner, and it’ll bring plenty more news about a number of upcoming Disney projects.

With new movies getting revealed, upcoming Marvel movies to discuss, and the Star Wars timeline set to grow, there’s a lot to keep track of this year.

Fear not, though. Whether you’re attending D23 in person or watching along at home, we’ve got the details you need to stay in the loop.

When and where is D23?

D23: The Ultimate Fan Event is scheduled to run from Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11. It’ll take place primarily at the Anaheim Convention Center, but some showcases will be hosted at the Honda Center.

The Anaheim Convention Center in California has historically been the core hub for D23. However, the D23 2024 schedule has presentations including the Disney Entertainment Showcase, Disney Experiences Showcase, and Disney Legends Awards Ceremony taking place in the Honda Center.

In the lead-up to the big launch on August 9, there will be D23 Day at Angel Stadium, plus sweepstakes and entertainment going down in Disneyland, too.

D23 2024 schedule

Friday August 9

The main attraction on the opening night is the Disney Entertainment Showcase, starting at 7pm. This will give the audience announcements and exclusive previews from a variety of upcoming movies and shows.

Disney

This event will be the one to watch for any upcoming Star Wars projects, plus whatever Marvel has in store for Phase 5 and Phase 6.

The cast of The Fantastic Four is expected to be there, accompanying more reveals on Captain America 4 and Agatha. Meanwhile, New Jedi Order is expected to be the key focus from a galaxy far, far away.

Here’s the full schedule for the Friday:

Meet Bluey and Bingo at the Disney+ Pavilion – sessions running from 10:00 through to 18:30

Behind the Summer Shenanigans with the Phineas and Ferb Creators – 10:15

The Costuming Artistry Behind Disney Experiences – 10:30

So How Do You Direct Animation, Anyway? – 10:45

Music of Marvel Studios – 11:00

Live Demonstration by Disney Animation’s Ink & Paint Team – 11:30

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – The Return of a Beloved Classic – 12:15

National Geographic’s Extreme Adventures – 12:30

The Muppets 70: A Glamorous Miss Piggy Retrospective – 12:45

30 Years of Toy Story – 13:50

National Geographic’s A Real Bug’s Life LIVE – 14:00

Disneyland Foods – Yesterday, Today, & Tomorrow – 14:15

Walt Disney and El Grupo: A Journey Through Latin America – 14:45

The Pioneering Women of Disney Animation – 15:30

Bringing the Worlds of Disney Animation to Life in Disney Parks – 15:45

Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game: Past, Present, Future – Presented by Ravensburger – 16:15

Making A Goofy Movie: The Road to Lake Destiny – 17:00

From Book to Screen: How Best-Selling Novels Become Hit TV Series and Films – 17:15

Walt Disney Treasures: Personal Art and Artifacts from The Walt Disney Family Museum – 18:15

Disney Princess – The Concert – 18:30

Disney Entertainment Showcase – 19:00

Saturday August 10

The most exciting thing happening on the Saturday will be Marvel’s Animation sneak peek, which kicks off at 12:45. That’ll likely showcase some good stuff from X-Men and the new Spider-Man show.

Disney+

Being optimistic, we could get a first look at X-Men ’97 Season 2, and there should be something substantial on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Here’s the full D23 2024 schedule for day two:

Meet Bluey and Bingo at the Disney+ Pavilion – sessions running 10:00 through to 18:30

Experience ILM StageCraft – sessions starting at 10:00, 12:00, and 14:00

D23 Mousequerade: The Ultimate Disney Costume Contest – 10:00

Unusual Artwork from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library – 10:00

A Beautiful Tomorrow – Just a Dream Away: Disney at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair – 10:15

Grey’s Anatomy: 20th Celebration – 10:15

The Road to Cherry Tree Lane – Walt Disney’s Mary Poppins – 11:45

Conversation with Moana 2 Filmmakers – 12:00

Abbott Elementary: Class Is In Session! – 12:15

Directing Disney – 12:30

Marvel Animation Sneak Peek – 12:45

National Geographic Photographers: Getting the Shot – 13:30

Conversation with Voice of Moana, Auli’i Cravalho – 14:00

Exploring New Parts of the Mind: Behind the Design of Inside Out 2 + a Dreamy Surprise! – 14:15

MARVEL COMICS: Celebrating 50 Years of Wolverine – 14:30

National Geographic Investigates – 15:15

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – 15:15

Once Upon a Costume: Fashion and Design in Disney Animation Films – 16:15

Stay Tuned: You’re Watching Disney Channel – 16:30

Screening and Q&A: Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation – 16:45

Conversation with Zootopia 2 Filmmakers – 17:00

The Animation Greats + Bob’s Burgers, Futurama and The Simpsons Presented by Hulu Animmayhem – 17:30

Pixar’s Win or Lose Watch Party! – 18:15

Magic Journeys: Memories of the Sherman Brothers – 18:30

Disney Experiences Showcase – 19:00

Sunday August 11

The final day of the D23 2024 schedule is all about looking back at what has made the studio so special over the years. The Disney Legends Ceremony will celebrate the likes of James Cameron and Harrison Ford.

Disney

Colleen Atwood, Angela Bassett, Martha Blanding, James L. Brooks, Jamie Lee Curtis, Miley Cyrus, Steve Ditko, Mark Henn, Frank Oz, Kelly Ripa, Joe Rohde, and John Williams will also be honored.

Here’s the full schedule for the final day:

Disney Legends in Conversation – 9:45

Meet Bluey and Bingo at the Disney+ Pavilion – sessions from 10:00 through to 18:30

Designing the MCU: Marvel Studios’ Visual Development – 10:00

Experience ILM StageCraft – sessions at 10:00, 12:00, and 14:00

Disney Princess: Creating Tiana’s World – 10:00

Behind the Scenes of Disney Animation’s Once Upon a Studio – 10:00

Inside the Walt Disney Studios: a Cinemagical History – 10:15

Dream Chasing: Four Decades with Walt Disney Imagineering – 11:45

TBA Panel (Disney Entertainment) – 12:00

Jolly Holiday: A D23 Musical Celebration of Richard M. Sherman – 12:15

National Geographic’s OceanXplorers – 12:15

Donald Duck’s 90th Quacktackular – 13:45

National Geographic’s QUEENS of S.T.E.A.M. – 13:45

60 Years of Disney Ambassadors – The Stories You’ve Never Heard – 14:00

Disney Character Voices: Inside the Studio – 14:45

Keep Moving Forward – Disney Animation in Space – 15:00

Restoring Disney Animation Classics – 15:30

Magic After Dark – The Story of Disney’s Nighttime Spectaculars – 15:45

Creating Marvel Studios & ILM Immersive’s What If…? – An Immersive Story – 16:00

Sounds Delightful with Stacia Martin – 17:15

Charles Phoenix’s Big Retro Disneyland Slide Show – 17:30

Down the Rabbit Hole – The Disney You Didn’t Know – 18:00

How to watch the panels

Tickets for D23 2024 are sold out now, but various sections of the event will be streamed on the Disney+ streaming service.

You can sign up for Disney+ here if you aren’t already a subscriber.

And that’s it for the D23 2024 schedule. Dive into more Disney fun with our guides on Moana 2, Frozen 3, and Toy Story 5.

