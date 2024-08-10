Marvel at D23 2024: What news to expect from the MCU

It’s the biggest franchise in the world, and thanks to Disney’s special event, we should be getting plenty of news about the MCU this weekend. Looking ahead, here’s what to expect from Marvel at D23.

The MCU ruled the roost at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, with the huge announcement that Robert Downey Jr was returning to play Doctor Doom.

While we wait for Avengers Doomsday and Secret Wars, there is still plenty for Marvel to reveal to us, and that’s where D23 comes in.

It’ll be a hard act to follow after SDCC, but hopefully, Kevin Feige and the team can squeeze some more huge surprises into the D23 2024 schedule.

What are we expecting to hear about?

The cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps is going to be at D23. We’ve already had early footage from the upcoming Marvel movie shown at SDCC, so we expect more details, maybe a better look at Galactus, and lots of talk from the actors.

Meanwhile, the likes of Thunderbolts, Captain America: Brave New World, and Agatha are coming up next on the agenda for Marvel.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel

It’s very likely the early footage shown at SDCC will be pushed out into the world as a teaser trailer. But, that’s not exactly anything new for anyone who caught a glimpse of that from San Diego.

What we can expect, though, is plenty of word from Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn. The actors playing Marvel’s first family will probably have to stay tight-lipped for the most part, but any clues as to what to expect would be very exciting.

We also anticipate a better look at the big bad, Galactus. He shows up briefly in that sneak peek footage, but seeing him in all his glory would be a nice treat to offer up to fans. Hopefully, we get to hear the dulcet tones of Ralph Ineson, who’s playing him, too.

Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts is not all that far away, really, but we still know very little about it. We’ve not seen any images or anything for a while, so a trailer drop this weekend would make a lot of sense.

The project has been gone through a fairly turbulent production already, so Marvel will probably be very keen to show that all is well.

Captain America 4

Marvel/Disney

Truth be told, we’ve already got everything we need to be excited about Brave New World. We’ve seen a trailer that revealed Red Hulk, so any more footage would only spoil it further.

We’ve also heard from the cast and seen Harrison Ford Hulk out on stage at SDCC. What more could you want? Well, a little more chatter from the cast and crew wouldn’t hurt, I guess.

Agatha

With Agatha just over a month away from its premiere date on Disney+, Disney released a new trailer for the witchy series.

The trailer shed more light on Agatha’s plight in her spinoff series as she convinces a band of witches to travel down the murderous witch’s road with her in order to restore te power Wanda Maximoff took from her at the end of WandaVision.

Agatha All Along also confirmed that it will have a lot of musical moments as Kathryn Hahn can be seen/heard singing through the trailer.

Marvel animation

Marvel Studios

Away from live-action, there’s an animation panel from Marvel at D23, too. This could offer some information on X-Men ’97 Season 2, but don’t get your heart set on a trailer.

We should get a trailer for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, though. That show arrives in November, so we’re onto the home stretch there now, and fans will be desperate for a proper look at what’s to come.

There might also be some more information and maybe even a new trailer for Marvel’s What If…? Season 3. That’ll be the final season of the animated show, so Marvel needs to go out with a bang there.

Daredevil: Born Again

The biggest curveball out of D23 was the announcement that Daredevil: Born Again was renewed for a second season before Season 1 had the chance to premiere.

Kamala Khan’s, aka Ms. Marvel, father has joined the cast of Daredevil, which is an exciting update as it could be a new way to bring Kamala back into the universe after The Marvels’s unfortunate box office flop.

And White Tiger will also make an appearance in the series, though it’s unclear if she will follow in the footsteps of her comic book counterpart.

The expo also revealed Daredevil: Born Again will see Matt Murdock team up with longtime rival Kingpin to face off against a larger, more dangerous threat.

D23 schedule

The one to watch will be the Disney Entertainment Showcase, starting at 19:00 on Friday, August 9. That’s where Disney will run through all of its big franchises, including Marvel.

Marvel Comics

Any news on Marvel’s Phase 6, including the Fantastic Four content, will all be in this event. Sadly, there’s no way to pinpoint exactly what time the MCU stuff will kick off, though.

On Saturday, Marvel’s Animation sneak peek starts at 12:45. There’s also a Marvel comics panel at 14:30, which celebrates 50 years of Wolverine comics.

There’s a bit more to digest on the Sunday, too, with a panel called Designing the MCU: Marvel Studios’ Visual Development. This starts at 10:00 on the final day of D23.

And the last thing from Marvel at D23 is a panel called Creating Marvel Studios & ILM Immersive’s What If…? You can catch this from 16:00 on the Sunday.

Here’s the full list of Marvel events:

Disney Entertainment Showcase (Friday, August 9, starting at 19:00)

Marvel’s Animation sneak peek (Saturday, August 10 at 12:45)

Marvel comics: Celebrating 50 years of Wolverine (Saturday, August 10 at 14:30)

Designing the MCU: Marvel Studios’ Visual Development (Sunday, August 11 at 10:00)

Creating Marvel Studios & ILM Immersive’s What If…? (Sunday, August 11 at 16:00)

How to watch the Marvel D23 event

Tickets for D23 2024 are sold out now, but various sections of the event will be streamed on the Disney+ streaming service.

You can sign up for Disney+ here if you aren’t already a subscriber.

