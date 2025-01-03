Curious Case of Natalia Grace Season 3 is the wildest chapter yet and it’s dropping soon

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace Season 3 – subtitled The Final Chapter – is releasing very soon, so here’s how to watch it and when to tune in so you don’t miss a thing.

Natalia first hit the headlines back in 2019 when she appeared on Dr. Phil with her new adoptive parents, Cynthia and Antwon Mans. But the story has had many twists and turns since then with the release of the true crime docu-series The Curious Case Of Natalia Grace in 2023.

There were damning allegations against her former guardians Michael and Kristine Barnett, who had her age legally changed from eight to 22 in 2012. Natalia’s age has since been switched back after extensive DNA testing proved she was, in fact, a child when the Barnetts adopted her.

By the end of follow-up series, Natalia Speaks, it seemed Natalia was ready to move on with the Mans. But this all changed with the shocking twist ending that showed a massive falling out. Season 3 will cover the aftermath of this, and it’s set to air soon.

The final chapter of the Natalia Grace docuseries will air across two nights: Monday, January 6, and Tuesday, January 7, 2025, from 9pm-11pm ET.

You can find several time zones below so you know exactly when to tune in:

8pm CT

9pm ET

6pm PT

2am UK (January 7 & 8)

11pm Brazil

4am CEST (January 7 & 8)

7.30am India Standard Time (January 7 & 8)

1pm Australia (January 7 & 8)

3pm New Zealand (January 7 & 8)

It’s worth noting that these air times relate to the show’s release date on Investigation Discovery (ID), which is a cable channel. Therefore, the only way to watch it live is if you’re in the US or you use a VPN and sign up to a streaming service that offers ID.

However, there are other ways to stream the new docu-series.

How to watch The Final Chapter

Alongside ID, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace Season 3 will be streaming on Max.

Once again, if you’re outside the US, the best way to watch it this way is by using a VPN, setting it to the US, and signing up to Max.

How many episodes are there?

ID The Barnetts are no longer the focus in Season 3

There are four episodes in The Final Chapter, all around 40 minutes long. This means there are two less than the first season of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, and the follow-up, Natalia Speaks.

On January 6, Episodes 1-2 will air, followed by Episodes 3-4 on January 7. As stated by ID, this chapter will bring Grace’s journey to a conclusion, but “not before she’s forced to navigate a number of seemingly insurmountable challenges.”

Final Chapter shows explosive allegations against Cynthia and Antwon Mans

In the most tumultuous chapter of the Natalia Grace saga yet, the new docu-series dives into the fallout of Natalia’s struggle with Cynthia and Antwon Mans, with allegations that they abused her while under their care and took full control of her finances.

Suspicions about the Mans had already been raised in Natalia Speaks after they rang producers around six months after officiating the adoption process and becoming Natalia’s legal guardians.

ID Antwon and Cynthia Mans face new allegations in the docu-series

In the audio recording of the phone call, Antwon said: “Something ain’t right with Natalia. This girl is tweaking. I feel like she’s the enemy in the house. And she said to us we have held her hostage, made us look like we’re the enemy.”

“Natalia is stabbing her family in the back over a complete lie,” added Cynthia, before Antwon continued: “She’s done other things too but this was a new low. Natalia does not have emotions for nothing but herself. We’re done. We’re done with her.”

The Mans have denied the claims against them, all of which are explored in The Final Chapter. We also see the ups and downs of the DePaul family, who embark on a rescue mission to save Natalia from the suffocating life she’s living in at the Mans’ home.

While you wait, read about what Freddie Gill said about the Barnetts, whether Kristine faced jail time, and our rundown of the best true crime docs of 2024.