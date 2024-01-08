Cruella 2: Everything we know about the Disney sequel

Disney’s Cruella 2 live-action sequel is officially in the works, so here is everything we know about the second outing for one of the company’s most iconic villains.

Disney has found major success through adapting their beloved animated classics into live-action versions. The likes of Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, and more all receiving the live-action treatment.

And while these films have largely stuck to the script of the original stories, one Disney live-action adaptation that changed the game completely was the 2021 film Cruella.

Based on the classic 101 Dalmatians film, Cruella serves as an original story to the iconic villain, Cruella De Vil.

Disney Emma Stone will return as the titular character for Cruella 2

However, the 2021 flick subverted expectations by instead reinventing the titular character as more of an anti-hero, one that has fantastic taste in fashion and a penchant for over-the-top and glamorous pranks.

After being received well by both critics and fans alike, Disney confirmed that Emma Stone would be back as Cruella for a sequel.

With that in mind, here is everything we know about Cruella 2, from the cast, release speculation, and more.

Cruella 2 release date speculation: When will the film release?

Sorry fans, it seems as though it will still be some time until Cruella 2 drops in theatres. However, starring actor Emma Stone did recently provide a promising update during an interview with Variety.

When discussing Cruella 2, Stone revealed that the movie is a “work in progress” and that she hopes that filming for the project will begin “sooner rather than later.”

Cruella 2 casting details

At the time of writing, it is unclear which actors will return for Cruella 2. While Emma Stone has revealed she will be back to play the titular role, the rest of the supporting cast is yet to be announced.

Given that Emma Thompson’s character the Baroness seemingly fell to her fate at the end of the first film, it is unlikely she will be back. However, anything is possible when it comes to Disney and bringing back characters from their death.

Cruella 2: Plot and story speculation

Given that Cruella served largely as an origins story for the character, expect the sequel to include a much more developed and self-assured version of the character. For those who may need a refresher, we have attached the trailer for the first film just down below.

With the name and persona of Cruella now the main identity for the character, there is a chance that the sequel could explore her villainous roots in more detail or maintain her newfound status as a more rebellious anti-hero.

Be sure to check back in with this article as we update it with all the latest Cruella 2 details, rumors, and more.