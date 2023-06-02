Cruel Intentions Amazon show: Cast, plot & more

A new TV show based on hit ’90s movie Cruel Intentions is heading to one of Amazon’s streaming services – here’s everything we know about the adaptation, including cast, plot, and more.

Cruel Intentions was an iconic entry in the teen movie genre during the 1990s. Released in 1999, the film starred Sarah Michelle Geller, Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair, Ryan Phillippe, and Joshua Jackson.

A modern retelling of Dangerous Liaisons, this version was set in a private LA high school for the rich. The film was a hit, due to that great cast of up-and-coming stars, a salacious storyline, and a banging soundtrack that featured some of the coolest artists of the time, including Placebo, The Verve, Garbage, Manic Street Preachers, and The Cardigans.

Article continues after ad

The film is now being turned into a streaming series, which will shoot in Canada. Here’s everything we know about the show, including cast, plot, and more.

Cruel Intentions cast: Who’s in it?

The Cruel Intentions TV show is about to commence principal photography, with the main cast members as follows (according to Variety):

Sarah Catherine Hook as Caroline

Zac Burgess as Lucien

Khobe Clarke as Scott

Brooke Lena Johnson as Beatrice

Sara Silva as CeCe

Sean Patrick Thomas as as Professor Chadwick

John Harlan Kim as Blaise

Myra Molloy as Annie

Laura Benanti as Claudia

Jon Tenney as Congressman Russell

Those names are different to the character names in the original movie.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The one actor who will appear in both versions is Sean Patrick Thomas, who played Ronald Clifford in the film. Meanwhile, Neal H. Moritz – who produced the movie – will executive produce the series. Phoebe Fisher with Sara Goodman are both writing and executive producing.

Article continues after ad

Cruel Intentions plot: What’s it about?

According to Variety, the TV version of Cruel Intentions follows: “Two ruthless step siblings who would go to great lengths to stay on top of the social pyramid. In this case, their focus is the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do anything to preserve their power and reputations, even attempt to seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States.”

The show is set to start shooting in Toronto this month, though at this point it’s unclear if the eight episodes will drop on Prime Video or Freevee. We’ll update this hub when more details emerge.

Article continues after ad

You can check out more TV and movie previews below:

Physical 100 Season 2 | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Severance Season 2 | The Witcher Season 3 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | Barry Season 4 | Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | Fast X | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse | The Flash | Indiana Jones 5 | Oppenheimer | Barbie | Blue Beetle | Extraction 2 | Sweet Tooth Season 2 | The Night Agent Season 2