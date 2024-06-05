One of the scariest movies of the last decade is getting a TV spinoff

While franchise fatigue is real, one of the best horror movies of the last decade is getting a TV show spinoff — and it sounds incredible.

As well as a horde of horror movies set to terrify us in 2024, TV has plenty of scares in store too, especially with From Season 3 on the way.

But what you might be excited to find out is that Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice have created a TV series to expand on the world of their hit horror movie series, Creep.

The first Creep, released in 2014, breathed new life into the found-footage subgenre, centering on a serial killer (Duplass) as he fools videographer Aaron (Brice) into documenting his moves.

The sequel, Creep 2, arrived three years later, building on the foundation laid in the first entry as the killer goes through a murderer’s version of a midlife crisis.

Creep is one of the best horror movies released in the past decade thanks to its dark humor, solid performances, and smart storytelling, not to mention genuine scares. And the sequel only builds on these strong points, earning it 100% from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

As well as starring in the first movie, Brice and Duplass teamed up to write the story for Creep and Creep 2, while the former directed both. And now they’ve joined forces once more for The Creep Tapes, a series that will focus on a group of Duplass’s killer’s victims.

If that weren’t exciting enough, they’ve already wrapped production and the new TV show is currently being shopped to buyers.

Duplass teased the news on TikTok, sharing a clip of himself wearing the infamous Peachfuzz wolf mask, alongside the text “coming soon.”

In a statement, he said (via Deadline): “The series is based on a collection of video tapes in the secret vault of the world’s deadliest and most socially uncomfortable serial killer, who hires his victims to film him for the day under false pretenses.

“Each episode exposes a new victim from one of the fabled ‘Creep Tapes.’”

It’s safe to say fans are excited, with many sharing the impact the original Creep had on them when it first dropped.

“The first one literally traumatized me,” said one. “I watched it when I was 15 and it’s still the first thing I think of when it goes dark when I have to walk to my car at night or if I sit on a park bench or if I hear a noise in my house at night. I have not been the same since.”

“Genuinely one of the scariest and most unsettling movies I’ve ever seen,” said another on X/Twitter. “I think it’s the only time I’ve had to pause a horror movie to just walk around and cool down. Very much recommend for any big horror heads out there.”

Others are just excited for the spinoff, including this person who said, “Fantastic movies. Can’t wait for this.”

“We are so ready,” wrote another, while a third added, “I’ve been waiting so long for this. Glad it’s a series rather than a movie, would love to see where this goes.”

