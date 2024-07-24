Connor Stalions Netflix documentary: True story, scandal explained, and where he is now

Netflix’s Untold anthology continues with Volume 4, featuring a murder, a soccer star, and Connor Stalions’ alleged Michigan football scheme.

The sports documentary series returns in the summer of 2024 with a new batch of tales of woe from the major leagues. Episodes premiere weekly beginning August 20.

The episode dedicated to Stalions’ sign-stealing will provide your fill of sports drama if Swamp Kings, Hall of Shame, or the dramatized Clipped weren’t enough.

A deep dive on Netflix will cover the key bases, but here are the details about the true crime story and what happened to Stalion.

What is the Connor Stalions Netflix documentary about?

The Untold documentary is about the alleged 2023 sign-stealing scheme in Michigan, told by Connor Stalions himself.

Netflix is telling his side of the story in one of the biggest college football scandals ever.

True story

The National Collegiate Athletic Association opened an investigation into sign-stealing accusations against the Michigan Wolverines in 2023.

Stalions was hired as an offensive analyst by the Wolverines.

For the uninitiated, sign-stealing is when someone works to figure out hand signals used by other coaches to instruct players during games.

Stalions allegedly broke NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1: Off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited.

While other staff likely had knowledge of his actions, Stalions has been a scapegoat in some eyes and was named the ringleader. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh denied any knowledge.

Other instances of sign-stealing soon came out of the woodwork. A former employee of a rival team told the Associated Press it was his job to steal signs, including Michigan’s.

Stalion’s journey to the Wolverines

A former Marine, he was part of the Soldiers to Sidelines program. The organization shared his story when he was named ‘Coach of the Month’ in January 2022.

Stalions said, “I had always wanted to coach but getting the opportunity to coach at a young age realigned my why. Going into that experience, I wanted to coach for the X’s and O’s and the wins.”

He also shared his ethos. “The first lesson is ‘it doesn’t matter what we (as coaches) know; it matters what our players know.’ The second is ‘either that’s how you’re teaching it, or that’s what you’re allowing to happen.’

“These two quotes are a great reminder that we can meet as coaches for as long as we want and scheme things up, but the importance of that is dwarfed by the way in which we communicate with our players,” he said.

“They’re the ones that win the games, and it’s up to us to communicate clearly with them and set the standard. If they’re not meeting that standard, it’s because either we’re not communicating clearly or we aren’t holding them accountable.”

Where Stalions is now

Connor Stalions resigned after the investigation started in November 2023.

Connor Stalions

He was suspended with pay before his resignation. Internal pressure can contribute to exits like his; they’re often encouraged in lieu of being fired or suggested by governing bodies so accountability is taken.

While he allegedly broke sporting regulations, he didn’t do anything that would land him in prison. So, he’s able to provide his perspective in the docuseries.

UNTOLD: Sign Stealer, directed by Micah Brown, premieres August 27, 2024.

The other two stories in Untold Volume 4 feature the murder of Steve McNair, and the life of US Women’s National Team goalkeeper Hope Solo.

For more true crime and documentaries, see how to watch Jake Paul’s Untold episode on Netflix. Or, find the best streaming services.