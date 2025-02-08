Cobra Kai: 5 key storylines you need to remember before Season 6 Part 3

The final episodes of Cobra Kai are about to drop on Netflix, so here’s what you need to remember in advance of Season 6 Part 3.

Cobra Kai has told two overarching stories across its six seasons, that of the ongoing rivalry between Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso, and the battle between their respective dojos Cobra Kai and Miyagi-do.

It’s all been building towards the Sekai Taikai tournament in Barcelona, where the best dojo in the world will be crowned. You can read a detailed recent history of the show via our Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 recap, and Season 6 Part 2 recap.

Or for the major events, the below are 5 plot points you’ll need to remember for Season 6 Part 3, which hits Netflix on February 13, 2025.

1. Terry Silver is bankrolling Iron Fist

Iron Fist appear to be the strongest team in the Saikai Taika Tournament, because of the fighting talent of Axel and Zara, as well as Sensei Wolf’s ruthless will to win.

In Episode 9 of Season 6 – titled ‘Blood In Blood Out’ – we discovered that Karate Kid 3 villain Terry Silver is funding their efforts, promising to pay Wolf’s debts in exchange for his loyalty.

Silver’s endgame is the same as usual – he wants revenge against Daniel LaRusso, and intends to achieve that by humiliating his dojo.

2. Mr Miyagi killed someone

Sony Pictures

During Part 1 of Season 6, Daniel discovered Mr. Miyagi’s mystery box, which contained clues to his late mentor’s past, including evidence that he competed in the Sekai Taikai, and a newspaper clipping that suggested he might have killed someone.

In Part 2, Silver hands LaRusso an envelope containing records proving that Miyagi did indeed participate in the tournament, and killed an opponent during a match.

Daniel can’t believe his eyes, but Sekai director Gunther Braun confirms the information is accurate. Though we still don’t know the identity of Miyagi’s victim, or his motive.

3. Tory broke up with Robby

Netflix

When the Cobra Kai characters aren’t fighting, they’re falling in and out of love, and Season 6 is no different. Still reeling from the death of her mother, Tory suggested that she and Robby go on a break. But during that break, Robby hooked up with Zara, and Tory saw them kissing.

Elsewhere Axel made a pass at Sam, but she remained loyal to Miguel. While Johnny and Carmen are somehow still together, with Carmen now carrying his baby.

Chozen suspected that his Okinawa love Kimiko was seeing someone else, and tried to drink away the pain. But he didn’t stay sad for long, as Chozen was soon hooking up with Kim Da-Eeun.

4. Cobra Kai were eliminated from the Sekai Taikai

Netflix

In the ‘Blood In, Blood Out’ episode Robby defeats Kwon, and that result puts Miyagi-do into the ‘Tournament of Champions,’ while eliminating Cobra Kai from the tournament.

But all is not lost, as there’s a revelation in the next episode. All the competing dojos are brought together, and director Braun reveals that Russian team Tiger Strike have been eliminated due to four of their competitors failing drug tests.

Cobra Kai is reinstated, and put through to the finals, where they compete against Miyagi-do, Iron Fist, and Furia de Pantera.

5. The Tournament of Champions ended with a death

Netflix

The Tournament of Champions kicks off with Kwon and Zara winning their matches, and Axel fighting Robby. But there are dodgy elbows and cheap shots aplenty, followed by pushing and shoving from the crowd, and soon every fighter from every team is brawling in a huge melee.

In the chaos, Tory fights Zara, Miguel goes to-to-toe with Axel, and Johnny and Daniel team up to do battle with Sensei Wolf.

Kreese trades blows with Silver backstage, losing his “eunjangdo” (Korean knife) in the process. He’s also losing the fight, until Johnny steps in to save his nemesis.

Back on the mat, Axel and Kwon go at it, and during their brawl, Kwon spots and grabs the eunjangdo. But before he can use it, Axel hits him with a flying kick, and Kwon falls on the knife. Season 6 Part 2 therefore ends with Kwon bleeding out on the floor, meaning Part 3 will begin by dealing with the fallout from his death.

