What is the Sekai Taikai? Cobra Kai tournament explained

Season 6 of Cobra Kai has been all about the Sekai Taikia, so here’s everything you need to know about the international tournament, plus how it connects to Mr. Miyagi’s mysterious past.

The first five seasons of Cobra Kai have largely revolved around arguments between Karate Kid rivals Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, and fights between their respective Dojos.

But Cobra Kai Season 6 has had more focus, in the shape of something called the Sekai Taikai tournament. Part 1 of this final series revolved around efforts to get there, while Part 2 of Cobra Kai Season 6 depicts the tournament itself.

So here’s what we know about the Sekai Taikai, including details of its potentially deadly past.

Cobra Kai’s Sekai Taikai explained

The Sekai Taikai is a tournament that brings together Dojos from all over the world, to compete against each other in a series of battles and brawls.

Here’s how Demetri and Hawk describe the event in Episode 1 of Season 6:

Demetri: “The Sekai Taikai is the most prestigious karate tournament in modern martial arts history. For over a century, fighters from across the globe have gathered every two years to compete for the title of ‘world’s best.'”

Hawk: If the All Valley is March Madness, this is the Olympics. Plus the gladiator games and the kumite from Bloodsport all rolled into one.

Demetri: If we win… when we win, the spoils will be life-changing.

The Season 6 edition of the Sekai Taikai is in Barcelona, meaning that the members of Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do are heading to Europe for the championship.

Mr. Miyagi’s history with the tournament

Netflix

Daniel always thought that Mr. Miyagi didn’t believe in tournaments, but that’s called into question when he finds his mentor’s mystery box hidden under the floor of his Dojo. This is filled with revelations.

In Season 6, Episode 5, Daniel is handing out the official Sekai Taikai headbands to his Miyagi-Do fighters, when he makes a shocking connection. He rushes indoors to retrieve the box and finds one of the very same bandanas inside. Meaning Mr. Miyagi once competed in the Sekai Taikai.

He then finds blood on the back of the headband, suggesting that something pretty serious happened during that particular tournament. This is what LaRusso will doubtless be investigating while in Barcelona.

For more Karate Kid action, check out the forgotten action movie mentioned in Cobra Kai Season 6, plus every song on the Season 6 soundtrack. Alternatively, here's a list of the best new TV shows streaming this month as well as new movies streaming.