What time is Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 out on Netflix?

Cobra Kai is about to conclude a story that began with The Karate Kid back in 1984 – here’s when and where you can watch the final episodes.

Cobra Kai is a belated sequel to the beloved Karate Kid movies, which reunites enemies Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence as they oversee their respective dojos Miyagi-Do and the titular Cobra Kai.

Across six seasons, the rivals did battle on and off the mat, alongside their young students, who bickered, fought, and fell in and out of love with each other.

Now it’s building to a big conclusion, so be sure to check out what you need to remember before the finale, plus some fan theories about what might be ahead. And below is the full release schedule.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 release time

Netflix

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 will premiere on Netflix on February 13, 2025, at 12am PT/3am ET.

You can check other time zones below:

5am Brazil

8am UK

10am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

How many episodes are there?

Netflix

There are 5 episodes in Season 6 Part 3, just like there were five episodes in Season 6 Part 1 and Part 2.

“Right after we finished making season five, we had a pow-wow with Sony and Netflix talking about what’s next,” Cobra Kai creator Josh Hurwitz told Gizmodo about the unusual release schedule.

“We knew we were coming in for a landing, but we felt like 10 episodes wasn’t enough to wind up all the stories the way we wanted to. And 20 episodes felt like too much. So we’re like, ‘This should be the final season. Is there a way to make it somewhere in between 10 and 20?’

“We all landed on 15. And once we landed on 15, we were thinking, ‘How do we want that to come out?’ Because we wanted people to get episodes of the show sooner rather than later [instead of] waiting even longer for the show, because it’s been a while since we’ve been out.

“And we just started thinking of, whenever we’re writing a 10-episode season, we do it in batches of five, in a sense. It’s like we build to a mid-season finale and then build from there to the ending. And this season, it was like, ‘OK, well, three chunks of five would make sense.'”

Are they all dropping at once?

As with the majority of Netflix shows, all five episodes are dropping at once, meaning you can binge the Cobra Kai conclusion in its entirety.

And even though the show initially debuted on YouTube, Netflix acquired the rights to those episodes, and started making their own in-house, meaning all six seasons are on the streamer.

What is Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 about?

Netflix

Cobra Kai is about the battle of wills between unlikely enemies-turned-friends Daniel and Johnny, and their diabolical Senseis, Kreese and Silver. But Season 6 Part 3 also revolves around the conclusion of the Sekei Taikai tournament, to decide the best dojo in the world.

Here’s how Netflix describes the final episodes: “After a startling result in the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat. Almost 40 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, it’s all been leading to this.”

This is what co-creator Hayden Schlossberg said about the final five episodes: “All the big bads are still in play. You still have Kreese, Silver, Sensei Wolf, Master Kim Da-Eun. Everyone is still on the board. Nothing’s been resolved. We have a lot of fun in store with all the characters left in tatters at the end of Episode 10.”

Cobra Kai ends on February 13, 2025. Before then, you can check out our preview of the forthcoming Karate Kid: Legends, and find out why We Love TV & Movies.