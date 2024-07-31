Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 release date leaked by Netflix, and fans aren’t happy

Cobra Kai is nearing the end, and thanks to an announcement on the Netflix Media Center, it looks like we know when Season 6 Part 3 will drop.

The Karate Kid spinoff Cobra Kai has been a big hit for Netflix, but after just over five seasons, the show is now in the home strait.

The Season 6 release schedule has been pretty strange, due to the creators wanting to tell the final few stories across 15 episodes rather than the 10 from previous seasons.

This meant the first five episodes of Season 6 dropped on July 18, at around the same time Netflix announced that the next five episodes would hit on November 15. But the release date of the final five episodes remained a mystery. Until now.

According to the Netflix Media Center, Part 3 of Season 6 – aka episodes 11-15 – will arrive on February 13, 2024, at 3am EST. An eagle-eyed Redditor took a screen-grab of the information, though there’s been no announcement or confirmation elsewhere.

Fans are frustrated at the gap between parts, with one stating: “Should have been January first. This is killing [the] momentum.”

Another adds: “At least it’s been confirmed but still a huge gap. Can’t believe some said it should be May. 10 months is way too long for a 15-episode season to end.”

While a third writes: “Why not have one episode a week? Splitting up Season 6 into 3 Parts with months in between makes no sense. We’re just going to end up forgetting everything in between parts.”

The future of Cobra Kai

But the timing makes sense for the overarching storyline, as a new Karate Kid movie starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan is due to hit screens next May. Which means those final few episodes will doubtless set the scene for the forthcoming celluloid story.

Indeed, it already feels like Part 1 of Cobra Kai Season 6 was introducing a plot that will pay off in the movie, most notably a mystery concerning Mr. Miyagi’s secret box (see video above).

While by that time we’ll also likely find out if Hilary Swank’s ‘Next Karate Kid’ will appear in either show or film, as she’s the only major character from the franchise who hasn’t yet returned.

Until then, you can catch Part 1 of Season 6 on Netflix right now, while for more Cobra Kai action, check out our articles on the forgotten action movie mentioned in Part 1, and the twist that sets up the next big fight in Part 2.

