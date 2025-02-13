Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 ending explained: Who wins the Sekai Taikai?

Cobra Kai is over, meaning we now know which of Miyagi-do, Cobra Kai, and Iron Fist won the Sekai Taika ‘Tournament of Champions.’

Cobra Kai has revolved around the ongoing rivalry between Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso and his nemesis Johnny Lawrence. The show has also focussed on drama between the students at their rival dojos Miyagi-do and the titular Cobra Kai.

But the show – much like the movies that preceded it – are also about fighting supremacy. In the original Karate Kid movie, that battle was fought at the All-Valley tournament. Karate Kid 2 took the contest to Okinawa. And in Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2, the Sekai Taikai was held in Barcelona.

Tragedy struck there, however, meaning karate comes home in Season 6 Part 3, with the Sekai Taikai concluding in the Valley, at the place where it all began for Daniel and Johnny. Here’s how the action plays out, meaning SPOILERS ahead…

Who wins the Sekai Taikai ‘Tournament of Champions’?

After much drama, foul play, underhand tactics, double-crossing, and epic karate action, Cobra Kai wins the Sekai Taikai Tournament of Champions, making them the number one dojo on the planet.

It starts with the individual matches. Cobra Kai’s Tory defeats Iron Fist’s Zara in the best fight of the series, showing her opponent no mercy, and taking Zara down with the words, “Welcome to the Valley, b*tch.”

Then Miguel, now fighting for Cobra Kai, faces off against Axel of Iron Fist, and struggles at first, until his opponent is ordered to break his back. In response, Miguel puts together a series of killer combinations, and finishes Axel off with a kick to the head, making him the winner, and drawing the scores between the rival dojos level.

It’s therefore up to the Sensei’s to settle matters, with Sensei Lawrence of Cobra Kai fighting Sensei Wolf of Iron Fist. And Wolf dominates Johnny, until Daniel tells him to “kick the living sh*t” out of his opponent.

Johnny then avoids making his 1984 All-Valley mistake of running into trouble by watching Wolf, picking his moment, kicking him to the ground, leaping to his feet, cracking him in the face, and taking the final point, winning the tournament for Cobra Kai.

Former enemies Johnny and Daniel then lift the trophy together, and their journey is complete.

How Cobra Kai ties up the show’s many loose ends

The rest of the final episode is then concerned with giving closure to Cobra Kai’s many characters. Aside from overarching villains John Kreese and Terry Silver, who appeared to die when Silver’s boat exploded in the penultimate episode.

After the tournament, the students of Miyagi-do and Cobra Kai move on with their lives, with Demetri and Eli going to university, Miguel accompanying Sam on her trip to Okinawa, and Tory and Robby landing jobs touring karate tournaments. With sparks flying between the pair, Chozen and Kim Da-Eun also get together.

There’s a weird continuation of Mr. Miyagi’s story, with Daniel’s mom revealing that the man he killed was a guard who stole his dead wife’s necklace, with Miyagi apparently acting in self-defense. A story that might be fleshed out in the forthcoming Karate Kid: Legends movie.

As for Johnny, he buys a house for new wife Carmen, and new baby Laura. While Cobra Kai goes from strength to strength, with the dojo opening a second location, and Lawrence now teaching a combination of Miyagi-do’s defense, and Cobra Kai’s aggression.

The series then ends with Johnny and Daniel having lunch together, the contentious past behind them, and their friendship now forever.

All six seasons of Cobra Kai are now streaming on Netflix.