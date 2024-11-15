Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 recaps

Recaps of the middle five episodes of Cobra Kai Season 6, which is edging closer to the show’s climax, and revolves around the Sekai Taikai tournament in Barcelona.

We’re in the Cobra Kai endgame now. Across six-and-a-half seasons we’ve seen Karate Kid enemies Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence bicker, fight, fall out, and reconnect, on a seemingly continuous loop.

Along they way they launched and ran their own Dojos, endeavoured to connect with their kids, and did battle with old villains John Kreese and Terry Silver. All while referencing multiple 1980s throwbacks, and rocking out to a retro soundtrack.

Article continues after ad

Now we’re midway through the final series, meaning there’s a bunch of burning questions that need to be answered. You can read our Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 recaps here, and ending explainer here, while below we’re going into detail about Part 2, so SPOILERS ahead…

Cobra Kai Season 6 Episode 6: ‘Benvinguts a Barcelona’

Netflix

Part 1 of Cobra Kai Season 6 ended with the Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai kids heading to Barcelona to compete in the world-famous Sekai Taikai tournament. While via a shocking twist, Tory jumped ship from Miyagi to Cobra.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Meaning Episode 1 of Part 2 is all about the contestants settling into the new surroundings, meeting their opponents, and learning the rules of the upcoming contest.

Kreese probably shouldn’t be there due to the many crimes he’s committed, but that’s explained away by all charges against the veteran with PTSD being dropped. Which is somewhat convenient.

Daniel is busy with the mystery of Mr. Miyagi’s box, searching for answers about his former mentor. He’s told that a legendary champion called Master Serrano might hold the answers, so goes looking for him.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile the young soap-opera continues via romance, breakups, and in-fighting, with grieving Tory wanting to pause things with Robbie, and wishing him luck for the tournament.

The Sekai-Taikai begins, via ‘The Captain’s War.’ In pulsating fight scenes that are beautifully shot, Miyagi-Do endeavour to “protect the egg” but fail, losing to Cobra Kai. Who are beaten in the next round by the Iron Dragons and their man-mountain Axel. Meaning a bad start all round.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The end credits then roll, and feature a dedication to Chad McQueen, a member of the Cobra Kai crew in the original Karate Kid movie, who died earlier this year.

Season 6 Episode 7: ‘Dog in the Fight’

Netflix

With no context necessary, Episode 2 kicks off in the middle of a fight, with new character and “fan-favorite Zara” doing damage with sticks, and her team the Iron Dragons one again dominating. Though mercifully elimination hasn’t started yet.

The majority of this episode is about Daniel and Johnny however, with the pair struggling to Sensei together, and Lawrence believing that LaRusso is too worried about honoring “some dead guy’s legacy.”

Article continues after ad

Daniel is indeed pre-occupied with Miyagi business, embarking on a fact-finding mission to learn more about the past. Which leads to him being knocked out and waking up in a cage, surrounded by dogs that are also in cages.

Netflix

It’s a weird-sub-plot that ends with Daniel escaping, beating up his captors, and spotting a Cobra Kai tattoo on one of the goons, which points the finger at Kresse. Metaphorically, not literally.

Article continues after ad

In terms of the tournament, Miyagi-Do fight a team called Dublin Thunder (with extremely questionable Irish accents). They battle on a platform, and Miguel kicks all kinds of ass, sealing Miyagi victory.

Article continues after ad

But the action pales into insignificance when Johnny learns that Rosa has been rushed to hospital due to a problem with her pregnancy. Meaning he heads home, leaving Daniel to oversee the tournament on his own.

Season 6 Episode 8: ‘Snakes on a Plane’

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 feels like its treading water during this middle episode, where even the title is a bit crap, the ‘Snakes on a Plane’ referring to Johnny falling out with an angry passenger during his flight home.

Article continues after ad

There’s also multiple romantic sub-plots involving Robbie, Samantha, and Chozen – who pretty randomly hooks up with Sensei Kim – while there’s also a boring sub-plot about wanting Kenny Payne at the tournament.

Rosa recovers and tells Johnny and Miguel to go win the tournament. While in a twist everyone saw coming, Terry Silver appears, and asks “What would life be without a few surprises?”

Article continues after ad

Season 6 Episode 9: ‘Blood In, Blood Out’

Episode 9 kicks off with a flashback in which we learn that Terry somehow avoided long-term jail, and has used his offshore accounts to pay his way into the Sekai Takai tournament with plans to embarrass his enemies. Oh, and he was also behind Daniel’s kidnapping. Obvs.

Article continues after ad

Then it’s time to fight, and the tournaments tag-team brawls are a blast. There’s question marks over Kenny’s loyalty, but he proves himself with an impressive win.

Tory and Robbie then argue/kick the proverbial out of each other during Cobra Kai v Miyagi-Do, before Robbie faces off with new rival Kwon, and “makes it hurt,” winning the match, and knocking Cobra Kai out in the process.

Daniel learns more about Mr. Miyagi’s past from Silver, and it’s looking increasingly like his old friend really did kill someone at the tournament. While at the end of the episode, Kreese grabs a dagger from his locker, and states “This isn’t over until I say it’s over,” suggesting history will repeat itself.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Season 6 Episode 10: ‘Eunjangdo’

Netflix

Episode 10 kicks off with Part 2’s most memorable scene, in that it’s so unexpected. The tournament is on, and the crowd is chanting the name ‘Miyagi.’ That’s because this is a dream sequence, and Daniel is fighting young Mr. Miragi.

“What are you doing, it’s me,” pleads Daniel. “There’s so much you never told me.” His old friend responds: “Miyagi never told you everything Daniel-san, because you were never strong enough to accept the truth.”

Article continues after ad

Then we’re back in the real world, where one of the Dojos has cheated by using performance-enhancing drugs, meaning they are out, and Cobra Kai is back in. While Johnny and Daniel nearly come to blows on the beach, until Miguel gives them a pep-talk that makes the mismatched duo see the error of their ways.

That leads into a training montage that plays out all over Barcelona, before we’re into the semi-finals, where Kwon defeats Diego via knockout, and Zara beats Maria in a dominant shutout.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Next up it’s Robbie v “Invincible” Axel, whose defence is good, and offence is even better. Their fight turns nasty, and is then interrupted by the banned coach knocking the compere out, and kicking off a mass brawl involving every fighter from every Dojo.

It’s chaos, with officials being taken out, teachers battling students, and men fighting women. Daniel and Johnny team up to fight Sensei Wolf (Lewis Tan), who was working for Terry, while Silver himself takes on Kreese, and is winning until Johnny steps in and rescues his former Sensei.

Article continues after ad

Then Kwon finds Kreese’s knife – the Eunjangdo of the title – and takes it into battle with Axel, a brawl that ends with Kwon landing on the knife, the compere shouting ‘Cut the feed!’ and the final episode of Part 2 concluding with what looks like another Sekai Taikai death.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 and Part 2 are now on Netflix, in advance of Part 3, and then a forthcoming Karate Kid movie. In the meantime here’s a list of the best new TV shows streaming this month as well as new movies streaming.

Article continues after ad