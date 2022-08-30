Cobra Kai Season 5 reveals debut look at “first female sensei”

Cobra Kai Season 5 will feature Alicia Hannah-Kim as the show’s first female sensei, who will team up with Thomas Ian Griffith’s villain Terry Silver.

Netflix subscribers will return to ‘Miyagiverse’ on September 9, 2022, as Cobra Kai Season 5 finally arrives. The tension between our heroes and Karate Kid 3 villain Terry Silver is palpable, as the Cobra Kai sensei seeks to take control of the Valley.

However, Silver won’t be the only threat for Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence to face in their mission to defeat Cobra Kai once and for all.

Joining Thomas Ian Griffith’s is a new sensei played by Alicia Hannah-Kim.

Alicia Hannah-Kim joins Cobra Kai as “incredibly powerful” female sensei

To gain control of the Valley away from Eagle Fang Karate and Miyagi-Do, Terry Silver will be using his wealth to expand Cobra Kai exponentially in Season 5. Bringing the smackdown alongside him will be Alicia Hannah-Kim as Kim Da-Eun.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, she explained that “Kim Da-Eun is the first female sensei of the Karate Kid universe.”

The latest addition to Cobra Kai’s roster will be “incredibly powerful, dangerous and mysterious,” according to the actress. However, if fans are expecting Kim Da-Eun to doll out beatings in the same vein as John Kreese or Terry Silver, the new sensei has her own approach.

“She has her own, very particular fighting style. Her physicality is different from everybody else in the universe.”

Hannah-Kim added that “it’s such an honor for me and a privilege to be in that universe, especially to inhabit the shoes of the first female sensei.”

“It’s really, hugely meaningful for me on a personal level, not only to represent women but specifically Asian women,” Hannah-Kim continued.

A new look at the sensei’s first meeting with Terry Silver has been released by Netflix, with Silver proclaiming that “I’m offering you full autonomy to test my students your way. Just one of the many perks you’ll have as my business partner in Cobra Kai.”

The clip also reveals that Kim Da-Eun’s grandfather taught “American soldiers the Way of the Fist” to use on “the battlefield.”

As the pair form a formidable alliance, will the trio of LaRusso, Lawrence and Toguchi be enough to stop them? With plans for Season 6 already in the works, we can’t wait to find out.