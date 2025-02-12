The Sekai Taikai tournament is back in this exclusive clip from Cobra Kai

In a Cobra Kai clip exclusive, Sekai Taikai director Gunther Braun promises a bigger and better tournament, while Robby, Sam, and Tory train for their forthcoming fights.

Tragedy struck at the Sekai Taikai tournament in Season 6 Part 2 of Cobra Kai, with Kwon tragically killed during a brawl at the end of the final episode.

Now the series is back for the big Cobra Kai climax, during which the the best tournament in the world will be crowned.

Article continues after ad

In advance of the final five episodes dropping on Netflix tomorrow (February 13, 2025), we’ve got an exclusive clip that sees Sekai Taikai director Gunther Braun explaining all, while the students of Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do train.

Cobra Kai clip features a classic training montage

Netflix

The clip – which can be viewed below – kicks off with Johnny coaching Robby and Daniel coaching Sam, while Tory runs solo in advance of the Sekai Taikai’s return.

We also see Robby on the training mat, fighting multiple opponents, before Johnny hugs him, suggesting he’s ready for the fight of his life.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Over the top of this montage, we hear Gunther Braun speaking to suits in a boardroom, where he sets the scene for what’s to come.

“The tragic events of Barcelona are now behind us,” Braun explains. “Our remaining fighters are hard at work, training for their chance to become world champions. With all the audience attention, our tournament will now reach an audience far greater than before. The winning fighters and dojos will reap the benefits of victory.

Article continues after ad

“The stakes have never been higher, which is why I’m here, in the Valley. Now that the Senseis have agreed to finish the Sekai Taikai, we must all work together to ensure that this competition concludes without any more drama.”

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 drops on Netflix on February 13, 2025. Before then, be sure to check out what you need to remember from Season 6 Part 2, plus three of the best Cobra Kai fan theories out there. And as it’s Valentine’s week, find out why We Love TV & Movies.

Article continues after ad