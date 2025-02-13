Cobra Kai finale features the perfect Back to the Future joke

Cobra Kai drew to a close today, by ending storylines that began with in 1984, tying up every other loose end, and dropping the best Back to the Future joke ever.

The Karate Kid was one of the biggest movies of 1984, and spawned sequels and a remake, as well as Cobra Kai, a six-season Netflix series that continued the ongoing rivalry between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

Back to the Future hit screens in 1985, was even more successful, and was followed by a pair of sequels in 1989 and 1990. However, in spite of the time-travel tale lending itself to further stories, the men who made the movies – Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale – have said no to further BTTF shows or films.

But the cheeky chaps responsible for Cobra Kai – Josh Heald and Jon Hurwitz – have dropped the perfect Back to the Future joke into the show’s final episode, joking about a potential future for the franchise.

Cobra Kai guys want to tackle Back to the Future next

The concluding Cobra Kai scene sees Daniel and Johnny conversing in a restaurant, but before the camera gets to them, it pans past two dudes having an intense discussion.

Eagle-eyed viewers will recognise them as Cobra Kai executive producers and directors Heald and Hurwitz. Here’s how their conversation goes down:

Jon: “So the show would be set in Hill Valley, alternate 1985. All we need are Wilson, Thomson, and Zane, and we got the green light.”

Josh: “Billy’s a friend. The guy did an art piece for my foyer. It’s an easy call to make. I feel like why not get Crispin too. Maybe Mike to direct? We can blow this thing up.”

Jon: “This is going to be amazing.”

If you don’t recognise all the names and references, Hill Valley is the fictional town where Back to the Future is set, while Wilson is Biff actor Thomas F. Wilson, Thomson is Lorraine actress Leah Thompson, Billy is Billy Zane, who played a member of Biff’s gang, and Crispin is Crispin Glover, who played George. As for Mike, that’s Marty actor Michael J. Fox.

The inference being that now they are done with The Karate Kid franchise, Heald and Hurwitz will give Back to the Future the Cobra Kai treatment.

But it’s most definitely a joke, because as recently as last week’s Saturn Awards, Bob Gale said this [as per the above video]: “People always say ‘When are you guys going to do Back to the Future 4?’ And we say, ‘F**k you!’ You quote me on that.”

You can also check out what Michael J. Fox had to say about a Back to the Future reboot, or head here for everything we know about Karate Kid: Legends, a sequel that is coming very soon. While we’re also loving TV and Movies this Valentine’s week, so here’s the full We Love TV & Movies schedule.