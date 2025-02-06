Cobra Kai fan theories predict Johnny Lawrence redemption and Rocky III ending

With the Cobra Kai climax just around the corner, fans are speculating about how the show might end, predicting an emotional finale for Johnny Lawrence, as well as a Rocky 3 climax.

While Daniel LaRusso was the heart and Mr. Miyagi the soul of The Karate Kid movies, Johnny Lawrence has taken center stage in Cobra Kai.

Johnny’s life peaked during high school, and following his defeat to Daniel at the All-Valley Karate Tournament in 1984, it’s been all downhill since then.

But across six seasons of Cobra Kai on Netflix, Johnny has pulled his life together, giving up the drink, finding a job, reconnecting with his son, falling in love, and even forming a friendship with La Russo, albeit a tenuous one. And now his story has just five episodes left.

Cobra Kai fan theories predict Rocky redemption

Netflix

We’ve been trawling the Internet for fan theories about the ending of Cobra Kai, and more specifically what might happen to Johnny Lawrence. The results are convincing, exciting, and ridiculous.

But first, some context. Johnny Lawrence and John Kreese have a complicated history. Johnny was Kreese’s student in the first Karate Kid movie, though his Sensei dropped him as soon as Lawrence lost to La Russo, assaulting Johnny, and breaking his runners-up trophy.

Tension between the pair has continued throughout Cobra Kai, with Johnny wary of his former mentor, and Kreese playing mind games with his former mentee.

They are on opposing teams at the Sakei Taikai tournament during Season 6 Part 2, which ends with Kwon’s tragic death. But when Terry Silver fights Kreese during that same melee – and looks like he’ll win – Johnny steps in to help John. Fans think this is the start of a redemption arc, precipitating the pair reconnecting.

“I think that in the final 5 episodes we might see Johnny forgive Kreese,” writes one Redditor, “as he realizes his mistakes after the death of Kwon, and we saw Johnny fight Silver for Kreese.”

Another believes that Kwon’s death will have an even bigger impact on Lawrence, predicting that: “after witnessing Kwon’s death from the brawl, he will start to have flashbacks from his time in Cobra Kai on how much it affected him and seeing that it could’ve been him (Johnny) after he saw Kwon dead. He will start to distance himself from his family… until Miguel and Robby (still reeling from Kwon’s death) help Johnny come to his senses and help him realize that he can still change.”

A third hopes for the Rocky III ending that saw Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed fight each other in private, through a bout that begins as the movie ends. And to be honest, this is the finale we’d most like to see.

The boxing fan writes: “NEED the ending of the show to get the Rocky III treatment. Daniel and Johnny have one more friendly fight after it’s all said and done and the show ends right as they are throwing punches at each other.”

Hilarious theory makes outlandish parentage claim

Netflix Could this be Johnny’s Dad?

We’ll finish with a more outlandish fan theory: “I think that Johnny’s father is Terry Silver. I’m sure a lot of people will be upset by this but I think it makes sense. Terry Silver was traumatized after the war and could’ve used sleeping around as a coping mechanism. One day he meets Johnny’s mom. He tries to make it work but he realizes he needs to work on his business and becoming successful so he walks out.”

The Redditor continues: “[Kreese] sees Johnny and feels a need to take the son of his best friend under his wing. This could make Johnny’s quick temper understandable. Same goes for Robby. That’s why Kreese and Silver cared so much about him and nurturing his abilities.”

Cobra Kai concludes on Netflix on February 13, 2025, when we’ll find out if Johnny gets a happy ending, see that his father definitely isn’t Terry Silver, and find out if this key character returns. Alternatively, you can head here for our list of the best action movies ever, as well as the best Netflix thrillers.