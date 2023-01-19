Cloverfield director hints at sequel in the works

Cloverfield director Matt Reeves has been talking up plans for a sequel, saying the franchise will continue to surprise.

Cloverfield celebrates its 15th anniversary this week. The found footage monster movie was written by Drew Goddard, produced by JJ Abrams, and directed by Matt Reeves, and the latter has been talking about various plans for sequels.

A couple of stealth follow-ups previously hit screens in the shape of the well-received 10 Cloverfield Lane in 2016, and the much-maligned Cloverfield Paradox in 2018.

But while he was being vague about plans for a direct sequel, Reeves revealed that something is being discussed.

Cloverfield from a different perspective

Speaking of why it’s taken so long to get a Cloverfield 2 going, Reeves tells The Hollywood Reporter: “When we finished, we all had ideas for what the sequel could be, and it was just one of those things where our schedules got pulled off into different directions. So we never ended up doing it in that way, and when 10 Cloverfield Lane came to be, it was like, ‘Oh, this is a really exciting way to continue to explore the tone of this world.’

Article continues after ad

“But doing a direct sequel was something that we initially… I did something in the movie when Hud is on the bridge before the tail comes and smashes the Brooklyn Bridge in half. There’s a moment where you actually see someone filming him and you realize, ‘Oh, there’s another perspective on this evening.’ So that was one of my thoughts for what could be the beginning of another story. The different perspective would be a different story.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“It’d be another story of people surviving this night, and so we talked about all those things. There was an idea that I had for something that was… We all had ideas, and we just didn’t line up again.”

Article continues after ad

Matt Reeves says Cloverfield will “continue to be surprising”

Taking a Fight Club approach to Cloverfield, Reeves tells THR: “I can’t ever say that we wouldn’t or what we’re doing because it’s Cloverfield and Cloverfield rules are that you don’t talk about Cloverfield. So it is interesting that it didn’t really go directly into something else, but it ended up taking a really interesting turn.

“Dan’s [Trachtenberg] film [10 Cloverfield Lane] is a really cool film. The thing about Cloverfield from the beginning was it was always so surprising the way it came together, and I hope that it continues to be surprising.”

Article continues after ad

You can read about existing plans for a Cloverfield sequel – that’s separate to whatever Reeves is hinting at – here.