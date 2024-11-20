Cinemas plead with Wicked viewers to stop singing during the movie

If you’re thinking of dusting off your best ‘Defying Gravity’ impression while watching the new Wicked movie, think again – some cinemas have already banned singing along.

We’re still days away from the US release of Wicked Part 1 on November 22, but some cinemas are preparing for the worst… voices, that is.

In a now-viral social media post, a cinema (thought to be in the Philippines) has issued a formal warning to those purchasing tickets for the new movie, urging them to be mindful of fellow moviegoers around them.

Article continues after ad

The notice reads: “To our guests seeing Wicked: We ask that you allow everything to enjoy the cinema experience. Please refrain from singing during the show.”

This isn’t just a one-off occurrence, either. For US fans, AMC theaters issued a statement: “The WICKED preshow spot incorporates the themes of the film as a fun, engaging reminder to moviegoers to not disrupt the experience for those around them as they enjoy the show.”

Article continues after ad

As expected, musical theater fans aren’t happy. One replied: “WDYM I can’t sing during the movie?!!!” with another agreeing: “It’s going to happen everywhere. I anticipate lots of videos of fistfights happening because someone thinks they’re Idina 2.0.”

Article continues after ad

“I watched it yesterday in Brazil and there was a girl singing every song, she was singing very low but I could hear her and it p*ssed me off. I’m going again today and I hope no one is singing there,” a third added.

Some fans are so irate that a fake Instagram story from Ariana Grande has been doing the rounds encouraging others to keep schtum.

It read:s “I kindly ask that if you feel inclined to sing or know that you won’t be able to remain silent in the theater, you remain patient until the film is available for you to purchase at home…!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, Grande never posted this, but it’s got people falling for it. But it’s not all doom and gloom for those who love the musical part of the movie. Sing-a-long screenings will be put on for those waiting to bust out their best ‘Popular,’ and by the looks of it, they’ll be happening internationally.

Roughly 1,000 North American cinemas alone will offer interactive screenings starting on December 25, around a month after the film is first released. No locations and showtimes have been confirmed yet, so you’ll have to wait a little while to snap up tickets.

Article continues after ad

Wicked Part 1 is out worldwide on November 22. In the meantime, find out more about its runtime and age rating.