Chupa cast: All actors & characters in the Netflix movie

Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters in Chupa, the new family fantasy on Netflix from director Jonás Cuarón.

Similar to E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Chupa tells the story of a young boy who forms an emotional bond to a mythical creature, leading him on a risky adventure with his family as they try to save their newfound friend from a dangerous scientist.

What’s unique about the Netflix movie is that the titular creature is based on the mythology of the chupacabra, which is rooted in Latin American and southwestern U.S. culture – although the Chupa in this case is a lot cuter than the legend.

Now that the family film is out, we’ve broken down all of the major roles in the cast of Chupa, including the actors and the characters they play.

Netflix’s Chupa cast and characters

With Chupa’s young characters leading the charge, there are a number of rising stars among the cast, as well as a few Hollywood A-listers. Below, you’ll find a rundown of the main cast and characters in Chupa on Netflix.

Before we get into it, the official logline reads: “While visiting his family in Mexico, teenage Alex gains an unlikely companion when he discovers a young chupacabra hiding in his grandpa’s shed. In order to save the mythical creature, Alex and his cousins must embark on the adventure of a lifetime.”

Evan Whitten: Alex

Netflix

Evan Whitten plays Alex, the lead character (aside from the animated chupacabra, of course), a shy 13-year-old who becomes Chupa’s best friend. He is said to be “the heart of the movie.”

Alex’s Netflix bio reads: “Bashful Alex’s struggle to fit in at school has only been amplified by the recent loss of his father. He initially faces similar difficulties with his grandfather and cousins, as he doesn’t speak Spanish and isn’t familiar with the family legacy.

“Alex prefers video games and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and his affection for his mother and Chupa showcase his kind soul.”

Speaking about Whitten, Cuarón said: “Evan was shy and reserved, but had an emotional range that showed me he could carry such a difficult role.” The actor is best known for playing a younger version of Rami Malek’s Elliot in Mr. Robot.

Demián Bichir: Chava

Netflix

Demián Bichir plays Chava, Alex’s “fun-loving” grandfather and a former Lucha libre champion.

According to his character bio: “Chava was forced to retire from wrestling when a fractured skull at the hands of his rival put him in a coma for nearly a month. His memory continues to worsen, which is why his daughter hopes he’ll leave his ranch in San Javier to come live with her and his grandkids in Mexico City.

“He dearly misses his late son and tries to help Alex deal with their shared grief.”

Bichir is an Oscar-nominated actor and has starred in a wide variety of movies including The Nun, A Better Life, and The Hateful Eight.

Ashley Ciarra: Luna

Netflix

Ashley Ciarra plays Luna, Alex’s “fearless and hip cousin” who helps him on his mission to save Chupa.

Per her character description, she lives in Mexico City and is bilingual, which she credits “to her love of movies and the Beastie Boys.” Cuarón said: “Ashley has the mature personality the character called for.”

Ciarra makes her movie debut in Chupa, having grown up with a passion for acting through putting on plays and making skits on her YouTube channel.

Nickolas Verdugo: Memo

Netflix

Nickolas Verdugo plays Memo, Luna’s little brother who’s said to be a “ball of energy.”

“The youngest of Chava’s grandkids, Memo has followed in his abuelo’s footsteps by developing a passion for wrestling – his usual attire is a Lucha libre costume, with no shirt,” reads his bio. “He only speaks Spanish, but he sure does love to yell ‘cowabunga!’”

Like Ciarra, Chupa is Verdugo’s movie debut. When he’s not acting, he writes and sings his own music and is also training in stunt work.

Christian Slater: Richard Quinn

Netflix

Christian Slater plays Richard Quinn, the villain of the Netflix movie, and one who has a dangerous obsession with the chupacabra.

Per his character bio: “Quinn won’t stop until he tracks down the creature and harnesses its powers.”

Slater is a Golden Globe-winning actor with more than 40 years of acting experience, having first made a name for himself in ‘80s and ‘90s hits such as Heathers and True Romance.

That’s everything we know about the main cast and characters in Chupa, which is now available to watch on Netflix. You can find out more about the movie – including what a chupacabra is – here.