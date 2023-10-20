Christopher Nolan praises Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie success

As creators of two of the most popular movies of 2023, it still comes as a surprise to see Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan praise the success of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie.

While Swift’s Eras Tour movie has already grossed $123 million worldwide in its first opening week, Nolan’s Oppenheimer has broken both box office and awards prediction records alike.

The two films are both grounded in reality but entirely different from the other – the Eras Tour movie offers Swifties an unfiltered concert experience, while Oppenheimer follows the creation of the world’s first atomic bomb.

Article continues after ad

During a recent talk, director Christopher Nolan spoke about Swift’s cinematic success in maintaining huge profits outside of the big film studios.

Article continues after ad

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie profits praised by Christopher Nolan

While in discussion with fellow filmmaker Emma Thomas and Pulitzer Prize-winning American Prometheus author Kai Bird, which was initially about Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan took a moment to explore why the Taylor Swift effect could be vital for saving cinema.

“Taylor Swift is about to show the studios, because her concert film is not being distributed by the studios,” Nolan commented. “It’s being distributed by the theater owner, AMC, and it’s going to make an enormous amount of money.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“And this is the thing, this is a format, this is a way of seeing things and sharing stories, or sharing experiences that’s incredibly valuable. And if they [the studios] don’t want it, somebody else will. So that’s just the truth of it.”

Article continues after ad

Heading into its second week of theatrical release, the Eras Tour movie is already predicted to win out over the likes of Killers of the Flower Moon’s opening weekend.

Article continues after ad

Speaking to IndieWire, Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt confirms Christopher Nolan’s opinion that Taylor Swift’s box office success will no doubt change the landscape going forward.

“Our phone’s been ringing off the hook from content providers, because, ‘Oh! We can do something besides just a traditional film in movie theaters?’” he said. “Honest to God, after being in the industry this long, when you have something this big, it’s gonna translate to good things.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is in theaters worldwide as of October 13. Find out more about the movie in our coverage below: