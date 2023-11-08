Chris Pratt trending after Zelda movie announcement as casting rumors run rampant

Super Mario Bros. movie actor Chris Pratt is trending on social media following the announcement that Nintendo is developing a Zelda movie, with many stating they will “lose their sh*t” if the actor is cast in the movie as Link or any other major role.

The Legend of Zelda film has been announced, Nintendo partnering with Sony to create an adaptation of one of the most beloved video game franchises of all time.

Given the success of The Super Mario Bros. movie, it’s no surprise that Nintendo has finally bitten the bullet and is giving Zelda fans an adaptation given how many years they’ve been calling for one.

In light of this, many online are already discussing potential casting for the upcoming movie, with many big-name actors such as Hunter Schafer, Anya Taylor Joy, Tom Holland, and others all being discussed. Though one particular has caught fire ironically.

While there are many actors fans are excited to see potentially play a role in The Legend of Zelda film, there is one actor that many are hoping is not involved at all.

Chris Pratt, known for Guardians of the Galaxy and recently voicing Mario in the Super Mario Bros. film, is one name that fans of Zelda are not wanting attached to the project. When it was first announced that he was cast as Mario in the animated film, the actor received major backlash online.

This criticism of his casting never truly went away, particularly compared to the praise fellow actors such as Jack Black received in the movie as well. However, given his connection to Nintendo as having already played a major character for the company, Zelda lovers are worried that Pratt will appear in some capacity.

As a result, Chris Pratt is currently trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. One user on the platform writing “If anyone puts Chris Pratt anywhere near this, I’m going to lose my sh*t.” Another added “Zelda will be played by Timothée Chalamet and voiced by Chris Pratt.”

However, some other fans have found a way for him to be in the film that could actually please the masses. “Hear me out but maybe he can play tingle for like 5 seconds and then get pulled away while connected to his balloon never to be seen again.”

Of course, when Nintendo does unveil who will be taking on the roles of Link, Zelda, and Ganondorf for the new movie, fans will likely have a lot to say. For the moment though, speculation is rampant as to who will be cast.

For all the latest Zelda news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto's full coverage here.