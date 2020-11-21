Chris Pratt tells Chris Hemsworth to "stop working out" for Thor 4 - Dexerto

Chris Pratt, who will be joining the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder, has asked Chris Hemsworth to stop training in the lead up to the movie.

The crossover between Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy in Phase 4 has got a lot of fans excited, with Thor’s new found humor from Thor: Ragnarok working perfectly with Star-Lord and the team.

Though the movie is yet to go into production, the cast are already preparing to return to their roles.

Chris Pratt: “Stop working out”

After a lot of speculation, it was recently confirmed that Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies will be appearing in the fourth Thor movie.

With this in mind, it’s likely that some of the other Guardians will also be returning, especially considering Thor left Earth with them at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

In the lead up to the movie’s release, Chris Hemsworth has been hard at work – even more so than usual – getting in peak physical condition for his return as the God of Thunder.

He shared a post on Instagram, showing fans what his ‘cheat day’ looked like.

This didn’t go down too well with some though, especially one of Hemsworth’s Marvel co-stars.

It seems the competition between Star-Lord and Thor has officially moved off-screen, with Chris Pratt jokingly sharing his concern over appearing next to Hemsworth in the upcoming movie.

He commented on the post, saying: “Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because, since we’re going to be in the same movie together and everything, he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that. So I’m gonna need you to put on 25lbs real quick cool thanks.”

Continuing the joke, Hemsworth responded with: “Don’t worry mate, we can just both use the same fancy filter that’s been applied here. It’s called instashred.”

The ever-growing cast of Thor: Love and Thunder will not only see a few Guardians make an appearance, but also the return of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, reportedly Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and, the biggest of them all, Natalie Portman as Jane foster soon-to-be The Mighty Thor.

It’s been revealed that Thor 4 will almost act as an Avengers 5, with the group coming together from both Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy.

It will be entering production in early 2021 and is set to be released in theaters on February 11, 2022.