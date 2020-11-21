 Chris Pratt tells Chris Hemsworth to "stop working out" for Thor 4 - Dexerto
Chris Pratt tells Chris Hemsworth to “stop working out” for Thor 4

Published: 21/Nov/2020 17:00

by Emma Soteriou
Marvel Studios

Marvel

Chris Pratt, who will be joining the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder, has asked Chris Hemsworth to stop training in the lead up to the movie.

The crossover between Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy in Phase 4 has got a lot of fans excited, with Thor’s new found humor from Thor: Ragnarok working perfectly with Star-Lord and the team.

Though the movie is yet to go into production, the cast are already preparing to return to their roles.

Thor and Star Lord in Marvel's Avengers: Endgame
Marvel Studios
“Everybody knows who’s in charge”

Chris Pratt: “Stop working out”

After a lot of speculation, it was recently confirmed that Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies will be appearing in the fourth Thor movie.

With this in mind, it’s likely that some of the other Guardians will also be returning, especially considering Thor left Earth with them at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

In the lead up to the movie’s release, Chris Hemsworth has been hard at work – even more so than usual – getting in peak physical condition for his return as the God of Thunder.

He shared a post on Instagram, showing fans what his ‘cheat day’ looked like.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

This didn’t go down too well with some though, especially one of Hemsworth’s Marvel co-stars.

It seems the competition between Star-Lord and Thor has officially moved off-screen, with Chris Pratt jokingly sharing his concern over appearing next to Hemsworth in the upcoming movie.

He commented on the post, saying: “Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because, since we’re going to be in the same movie together and everything, he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that. So I’m gonna need you to put on 25lbs real quick cool thanks.”

Continuing the joke, Hemsworth responded with: “Don’t worry mate, we can just both use the same fancy filter that’s been applied here. It’s called instashred.”

The ever-growing cast of Thor: Love and Thunder will not only see a few Guardians make an appearance, but also the return of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, reportedly Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and, the biggest of them all, Natalie Portman as Jane foster soon-to-be The Mighty Thor.

It’s been revealed that Thor 4 will almost act as an Avengers 5, with the group coming together from both Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy.

It will be entering production in early 2021 and is set to be released in theaters on February 11, 2022.

Star Wars Boba Fett spin-off reportedly a prequel

Published: 21/Nov/2020 14:43

by Emma Soteriou
boba fett star wars
Lucasfilm/20th Century Fox

Disney Plus Star Wars The Mandalorian

It’s rumored that the Boba Fett series – which is expected to start production soon – will act as a prequel in the Star Wars franchise, with supporting actors including Peaky Blinders’ Jordan Bolger.

The famous bounty hunter first hit the big screen in 1980’s Empire Strikes Back. Yet, with next to no lines, the character still managed to become a fan favorite and is to this day.

After his shock appearance in The Mandalorian season two, it didn’t take long for fans’ excitement to return, even more so now that a spin-off is in the works.

boba fett in the mandalorian
Disney Plus
Boba Fett in The Mandalorian Chapter 9

When will the Boba Fett series be set?

It wasn’t too long ago that reports first came in about the Boba Fett series, with filming expected to have begun in early November. However, since then, there have been few updates about what’s in store for the miniseries.

New casting information has hinted that there is still progress with the spin-off, though nothing is confirmed.

According to The Direct, Peaky Blinders actor Jordan Bolger is in talks to take on a supporting role in an upcoming Star Wars spin-off from The Mandalorian.

Speculation from sources suggests that Boba Fett will be involved in the series and it will act as a prequel to the popular Disney Plus show.

boba fett star wars
Lucasfilm/20th Century Fox
The bounty hunter became a fan favorite in the original trilogy

With The Mandalorian set after the events of the original trilogy, there is potential that this could cover Boba Fett’s story, from when he was thought to be dead in Return of the Jedi to his reappearance on Tatooine.

Sophie Thatcher’s name has also been attached to the project, but she would also have a supporting role, with the two characters allegedly being called Skad (Bolger) and Drash (Thatcher), according to The Illuminerdi.

Both are expected to be members of ‘a street crew’, so could possibly be seen teaming up with Boba Fett along the way, following his escape from the Sarlacc.

As his role in the second season of The Mandalorian is still unclear, it’s hard to tell the direction the show could be going in. He could make an appearance in the final chapter of season two, or develop his story more in season three, which is expected to begin shooting before the end of the year.

Either way, the fan favorite’s return is definitely something to get excited about, and the prospect of another series in the works means the Star Wars universe is about to expand even more.