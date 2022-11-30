Chris Pratt roasted yet again as new Super Mario Bros movie trailer goes live

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

A brand new trailer for the Super Mario Bros movie has dropped and audiences are once again commenting and criticizing Chris Pratt’s Mario voice.

The new Super Mario Bros trailer, dropping on November 29, gave fans their first taste of characters such as Princess Peach, Donkey Kong and many more. However, the central point of conversation once again is the performance and voice of Chris Pratt as the titular Mario.

When it was first announced Pratt would be voicing Mario, immediate backlash was met with many confused by the choice. When the first teaser trailer was dropped earlier this year, it was met with even greater criticism.

Article continues after ad

Since the new trailer dropped, many viewers have posted their reactions on Twitter. One particular moment from the trailer that has been getting much attention is when Mario shouts out one of his most iconic phrases.

Other than Pratt’s Mario, people online are excited about the design and look of both Anya Taylor-Joy’s Princess Peach and Seth Rogen’s Donkey Kong. Taylor-Joy told MTV News the Mario fandom is “wild… I don’t think I’ve ever had friends be more excited for anything I have ever done.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

And while audiences appear to be excited about the supporting cast, many are still slamming Pratt’s Mario online.

Article continues after ad

While it seems like most are still against the casting of Pratt as Mario, time will tell if audience conscious changes between now and then release of the movie.

The Super Mario Bros movie is due for release in the US on April 7, 2023. The film will then be released in Japan at the end of the month on April 28, 2023.