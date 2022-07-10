Chris Hemsworth claims Thor: Love and Thunder original cut was “batsh*t crazy”

Sam Comrie . 10 minutes ago

Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth has revealed details of a four-hour cut of the MCU movie which was filled with some wilder moments.

Director Taika Waititi has reunited with Chris Hemsworth for Thor: Love and Thunder, which clocks in a breezy 119 minutes. While it is one of the shortest MCU movies to date, Chris Hemsworth has spoken up about a far longer cut of the fourth Thor installment.

Though it might not see the light of the date, Hemsworth and Waititi have revealed details of what this mammoth version contained.

Taika Waititi explains “Monty Python” style version of Thor sequel

During an interview with Collider, Hemsworth and Waititi spoke about the process of getting Thor: Love and Thunder to the big screen. The Thor: Ragnarok director explained “It was about four hours. And a lot of time on set.”

“We were talking about this before, like when, in the moment, you’re like, ‘This is the greatest thing that anyone’s ever filmed in the history of filming things’,” continued Waititi.

However, Waititi added “you get into the edit. You’re like, ‘I still kind of like it.’ And then, after about six months of it being in the movie, you realize it was fun on the day but it doesn’t have any business being in the movie.”

Despite the four-hour version amounting to nothing more than an assembly cut of the movie, Chris Hemsworth weighed in by saying that the cut was the most “batsh*t crazy, wild, four-hour cut I’ve ever seen. It was like a Monty Python sketch.”

It is unlikely that a director’s cut will be released, as Waititi said to NME that “I watch director’s cuts of a lot of other directors. They suck. Director’s cuts are not good. Directors need to be controlled sometimes.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters.