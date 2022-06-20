Chris Evans “would love” to return to Fantastic Four in the MCU

Lightyear star Chris Evans is open to reprising his role from the Fantastic Four, revealing he hasn’t completely ruled out an MCU return.

Chris Evans captivated Marvel fans across the world with his portrayal of Captain America. While his time as Steve Rogers spanned multiple blockbusters, many know that Evans’ first superhero gig was as The Human Torch in the Fantastic Four franchise.

Though both films were met with a cold reception, the actor is open to reprising his role as Johnny Storm within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Chris Evans says he still loves his Fantastic Four character

While Chris Evans is doing the rounds on the press tour for Disney’s Lightyear, the actor was naturally asked about his MCU career. Speaking with MTV News about playing Johnny Storm more, Evans said: “Wouldn’t that be great? No one’s ever come to me about that. I mean, I don’t exactly look the same anymore.

Advertisement

Read More: Every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie & TV show in development

“I really love that character. Aren’t they doing something now with Fantastic Four?”

Kevin Feige and the creative team at Marvel Studios are still planning their Fantastic Four reboot, but the prospect is attractive to Evans.

“I would love it. That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap. You know what I mean? Cap is so precious to me.”

Evans isn’t keen to change the “beautiful experience” he had during his time as Captain America but feels Johnny Storm deserves another shot. “I feel like he didn’t really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing,” he said.

Advertisement

With the ever-expanding multiverse in the MCU, Evans added he “loved that role” and “who knows” whether it’ll be time to flame on again.