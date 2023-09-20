Chris Evans wants to work less, smoke weed, and be like Seth Rogen

Chris Evans has revealed that he wants to take a step back from acting in order to smoke weed and make things with his hands.

Chris Evans has been acting in Hollywood for over 20 years, but he’s most notable for playing the esteemed Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

First portraying Cap in 2011, Evans quickly became a staple in the MCU, though he also ventured into other projects like Rian Johnson’s Knives Out.

However, it seems like Evans is ready for a simpler life as he recently revealed that he wants to sit back and smoke weed instead of headline blockbuster films.

Chris Evans is ready to get high and chill instead of act

During a recent interview with GQ, Evans revealed that he wanted to work less in Hollywood and work more with his hands.

“I like autonomous things. I’d like to just smoke a joint, put on some music, and like, get into pottery. You know what I mean? Seth Rogen, what he’s doing. It’s good for you, man,” Evans said, “You just go to your workshop and make something.

And how satisfying, how simple, how quotidian. I love acting, but you can’t act alone. I chose a profession that requires not just a lot of different artists, but it requires an audience.”

Evans was asked if he would return to the MCU after Captain America seemingly died of old age at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Though he didn’t outright say no to returning, he explained, “I’m very precious with it. I wouldn’t want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn’t live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn’t connected to that original thing. So, no time soon.”

The actor also discussed how he’s a lot pickier about the roles he agrees to because he doesn’t want to miss out on certain moments in his life. “Now it’s really about, well: What time of year are we filming?” Evans explained, “Am I gonna miss autumn? You know, I don’t want to miss autumn. I only have so many of them.”

