Chris Evans teases eventual Captain America return with “more stories to tell”

Chris Evans stood down as Captain America in 2019 – but will Steve Rogers ever return to the MCU? Maybe, just maybe.

The MCU was shaken up when Steve Rogers gave Sam Wilson his Captain America shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame. While it was sad to see Rogers go, his story was done, and the moment felt like a great conclusion for him, and a great beginning for Wilson.

Since then, we’ve seen the Captain America mantle grow and change over the course of Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, many fans are still missing Evans in the role.

Article continues after ad

But will he ever return to the character? Well, according to Evans, there is some – very slight – potential.

Will Chris Evans return to Captain America?

Potentially, but not for a while. That may feel like a copout answer, but it’s the one Evans gave at a recent panel during this year’s Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.

When asked about coming back to the MCU as Captain America, he said: “God, it’s tough. Look, I love that role deeply, it means so much to me.

Article continues after ad

“Do I think there’s more Steve Rogers stories to tell? Sure, but at the same time, I’m very very precious about it.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He said this after stating that agreeing to the role was “the best decision of my life,” and “I was part of something special for a very special period of time.”

However, he did clearly state that going back to Captain America “doesn’t quite feel right, right now.” So if we do see his return, it won’t be any time soon.

Article continues after ad

We can’t give up hope though, as the MCU’s dive into the multiverse gives plenty of opportunities for an Evans rendition of Captain America to show up. He may even be teasing us like Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire did for Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, that’s just a rumor at this point.

Evans’ half-hour on the Chicago stage also had him explaining why he keeps working on comic book movies: “It wasn’t the plan, it wasn’t like, comics,” he stated, but went on to say that they “have all the right ingredients to make a good film.”

Article continues after ad

Check out our other superhero coverage below:

The Batman Part II | Joker 2 | Harley Quinn Season 4 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse