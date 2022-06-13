Chris Evans says Anthony Mackie “does justice” to Captain America

Chris Evans, and his character Steve Rogers, have stepped back from playing Avenger Captain America, but how does he feel about Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson taking on the role?

The MCU was shaken up when Steve Rogers gave Sam Wilson his shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame. While it was sad to see Rogers go, his story was done, and the moment felt like a great conclusion for him, and a great beginning for Wilson.

Though, Wilson’s turn as the star-spangled soldier wasn’t easy. Wilson went on to debate whether or not he was right for the role in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He only really became the hero that Rogers wanted him to be during the climax of the series. But ultimately, he proved that he was right for the role.

Advertisement

But while Steve Rogers would undeniably be proud, Chris Evans has remained pretty silent when it comes to how he feels about the whole change. Until now.

How does Chris Evans feel about Anthony Mackie’s Captain America?

While Evans has retired from the MCU, and worked on other projects – such as voicing Buzz Lightyear in his upcoming spin-off film, Lightyear – the actor’s legacy and presence still remains within Marvel.

So while Evans was doing a promotional interview for Lightyear, Yahoo! Entertainment’s Kevin Polowy asked the actor his opinion of Mackie’s new role…

Chris Evans talks life post-Marvel (“I’ve shed like 15 pounds… Every time people see me, they’re like, ‘Are you okay?’”) and Anthony Mackie taking over as Captain America (“No one better to do it. He does it justice”). pic.twitter.com/5w1tx3HS4h — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) June 10, 2022

Thankfully, Evans had nothing bad to say about this turn of events, stating that there was “No one better to do it. I mean, he honestly does it justice.

Advertisement

“I’m so proud of him. I can’t wait to see what they do in the future with it, but if there’s any tear shed, it’s just for the sweet memories I had.”

Ultimately, while it seems that Evans misses the role, to him Mackie is the best person to pass the torch onto. It seems fitting, as the pair have appeared as teammates in five MCU movies together between 2014 and 2019.

And while there were debates between fans regarding who deserved the shield, either Sam Wilson or Bucky Barnes (played by Sebastian Stan, who also stars in Falcon and the Winter Soldier), it seems like Evans believes Sam Wilson was the right choice, and he is excited to see where Anthony Mackie takes the role.

Advertisement

What will happen next with Captain America?

Anthony Mackie is set to star in Captain America 4, which is currently in development with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman.

Sadly, any release dates or plot points are largely a mystery right now, but nevertheless, it will be exciting to see Mackie headline his first MCU movie.

Will Chris Evans ever return as Captain America?

While Steve Rogers’ story was wrapped up nicely, with viewers last seeing him dancing in the 1940s with Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter, there are still some loose ends. Considering Peggy Carter returned in Doctor Strange 2, there’s no reason why Steve Rogers can’t also return in some capacity.

Advertisement

In fact, back in January 2021, Deadline revealed that Evans may be coming back to the MCU in the future, albeit in a smaller role, similar to what Robert Downey Jr. did in the Spider-Man movies.

However, this may not be the case according to Chris Evans. In an interview with Comicbook, the actor had this to say:

“That seems to be something people would like to see. I don’t want to disappoint anybody but it’s tough to… It was such a good run and I’m so happy with it. It’s so precious to me.

“It would have to be perfect [to convince me to return]. It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so dear to me. That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order.”

Advertisement

Whether or not Chris Evans returns or Mackie remains, fans can rest assured that they will be getting some great Captain America content in the future.