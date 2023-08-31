Choose Love endings explained: How many are there?

Netflix’s Choose Love is an interactive movie where audiences get to pick whether Cami Conway (Laura Marano) stays with her long-term boyfriend, venture into a relationship with her first love, or gets whisked away by a famous musician in variety of endings.

Cami is a recording engineer who is missing something in her life. While having a steady relationship with Paul (Scott Michael Foster), she becomes interested when Jack (Jordi Webber), her former flame, appears in her life. To complicate things further, she meets hardcore British rocker Rex (Avan Jogia).

While the movie allows the audience to make some seemingly simple choices, like whether Cami leaves her job or not, not all decisions matter. The crux of the drama occurs during Cami’s dream sequence. She has to choose between Paul, Jack, and Rex.

From that moment on, there are many choices that create different scenarios and outcomes for what Cami’s new venture in life could be. Between the Undo button, and multiple possibilities, how many final endings are there in Choose Love? To get to the answer there needs to be some further explanations and what decisions truly do matter in the end.

Choose Love: How many endings are there?

The interactive movie Choose Love has six endings for Cami depending on the audience’s choices between the male characters.

When the Netflix movie begins, audiences have to make choices that do not change the plotline significantly in any way. For example, choosing good or bad news during the tarot card reading does not matter, nor does what happens at Cami’s niece’s school with Jack. The same is said about Rex. No matter what choices, Cami will one way or another bump into them again.

The biggest drama that occurs is during the escape room with Paul, her sister, and brother-in-law. Cami finds a ring from Paul and blurts out she is not ready, after which Paul makes the decision to take a break. Choose Love’s main part of the storyline is when Cami has a dream sequence and has to choose between Paul, Jack, and Rex.

This is where a lot of the audience’s choices matter a bit more as to who Cami ultimately ends up with or not. In the end the Choose Love endings include Rex and Cami in Paris, Rex and Cami as friends, Cami marrying Paul in Vegas or proposing at home, Cami kissing Jack, or Cami deciding to be single.

Netflix

How does Cami end up with Paul in Choose Love?

Cami ending up with Paul in Choose Love can happen during the dream sequence or later on after making some decisions while Cami is in Las Vegas.

For audiences to get to Paul quickly without any drama, it’s best to choose him right away in her dream. Afterward, Cami goes to work and either quits her job or takes a raise. If she quits, she goes to Paul’s house, tells him the truth, and they kiss and are engaged. If she takes the raise, she goes to Paul’s and goes through the same scenario again.

Cami ending up with Paul can also happen if she chooses someone else during the dream. For example, if she chooses Jack, she goes with him to Vegas to protest while she and Paul are on a break. While there, Paul Facetimes Cami and says he can’t stay in limbo and breaks up for good. Jack gives her the option to either fight for Paul or stay. If the audience chooses Paul, then she goes to his house again, reconciles, and stays together.

During the Jack option, Cami also runs into Rex who is there performing. If Cami decides to go with Rex, she later gets the option to call or not call Paul. If she does, he offers to come see her perform because of her nerves. In the end, they end up together and get married in Vegas with Rex as a guest and friend. But if Cami stays with Jack, Paul appears and proposes. If Cami says yes, they get married in Vegas.

Netflix

How does Cami end up with Jack?

For Jack to win Cami once and for all in Choose Love, she has to pick him during the dream sequence and at the protest.

Back to the important dream sequence. After Cami chooses Jack, she goes to work and decides to quit or get a raise. Regardless, she goes to see Paul, they remain in limbo, and she goes with Jack to Las Vegas. Again, she bumps into Rex who offers her to come sing with him at a private party. If audiences decide to stay with Jack at the protest, Paul magically arrives and proposes to Cami.

One of the endings for Choose Love is Cami choosing Jack in the end, and Paul is heartbroken. There are no other options for Jack to re-enter into a scenario for Cami to choose him.

Netflix

How does Cami end up with Rex?

One of the Choose Love endings is if Cami chooses Rex all throughout her decisions after the dream sequence to end up together in Paris.

For Rex to come out as a winner, Cami can choose him during her dream and she wakes up to text him to tell her when he is back in town. He later calls and offers her to record her vocals with his band in San Francisco. After the job scenario, she goes to see Paul, and they remain in limbo. A change of plans has Cami and Rex go to Las Vegas for a private party.

For Rex to win, Cami has to choose not to Facetime Paul while in her suite. Later on during the party, they share a kiss and Rex asks Cami where in the world she would travel to. If she agrees, Cami ends up with Rex and kisses him in Paris.

If Cami chose Jack during the dream sequence, she could still end up with Rex. While at the protest, she could choose to go with Rex to sing, and the previous scenario explained above happens all over again.

Netflix

How does Cami end up alone?

Interestingly, one of the endings for Choose Love can have Cami not end up with any of the three men, but it only happens when choosing Jack or Rex.

No matter what, if Cami chooses Paul at any stage, they inevitably get married. There’s no option to say no to a proposal and Cami ending up on her own. But during Jack’s sequence after choosing him in the dream, Cami does get that choice. When she decides to stay with him to protest, Paul appears and proposes. She says no and technically chooses Jack. But there is a curveball. Audiences can choose that Cami does not end up with Jack and instead stays on her own to figure out what she wants.

The next scenario of single life can happen during Rex’s scenarios. After Cami decides to go with Rex to perform, they kiss at the party. When he asks where in the world she would travel, she rejects his offer. She instead says that she would rather work on her own label and pursue her singing career. They remain friends with Rex showing off some great dance moves.

You can read more about Choose Love in our hub here, a review from Dexerto here, and more Netflix content here.