Choose Love cast: All actors & characters for the interactive Netflix movie

Netflix will release another interactive movie with a fun cast, but this time Choose Love is all about romance, as a talented recording engineer is caught between three men she feels sparks with.

The complexity of the interactive Black Mirror: Bandersnatch episode had fans’ minds reeling with the ability to choose the storylines, a character’s fate based on the situation and all leading to an end result. It’s the fascinating concept of “what if?” Not to mention the jarring fourth wall break, as you the audience is present.

Choose Love follows the same idea but gears more toward Wattpad or Tumblr story aficionados who wished the female lead chose differently or got together with the hunky bad boy or second lead.

Cami has it all from a job she is passionate about, a steady and handsome boyfriend, and a good life. But her life takes a snag, and you, the audience, get to choose her possible new career, or whether it’s time for something spicier than a safe boyfriend. Maybe change is exactly what Cami needs. Here is the official cast list for Netflix‘s Choose Love and some may be familiar.

Contents:

Netflix’s Choose Love cast & characters

Below is the full cast list for the Netflix interactive movie complete with their characters and some of their previously known work on screen.

Some of these actors may be a blast from the past for audiences who grew up watching Disney Channel and Nickelodeon.

Cami Conway: Laura Marano

Netflix

Leading the cast of Netflix’s Choose Love is actor Laura Marano as Cami. Cami is a recording engineer who loves her job, but when meeting a die-hard rocker, and her first love, she begins to question her relationship. She also feels something is missing in her life and career.

For anyone who grew up with Disney Channel or kept tabs on it throughout the years, her name would sound familiar. She starred as Ally in the 2011 Disney Channel series Austin & Ally and the original movie Bad Hair Day.

Beyond Disney Channel, she was a regular in the police procedural series Without a Trace for three seasons. On the big screen, fans may remember her as Diana from the highly acclaimed movie Lady Bird. She also starred in The Perfect Date alongside fellow Netflix alumni Noah Centineo.

Before joining the cast of Choose Love, Marano recently starred in the Netflix romance movie The Royal Treatment. Marano was a co-producer.

Paul: Scott Michael Foster

Netflix

In the role of Paul, Cami’s long-term boyfriend in Choose Love for Netflix is actor Scott Michael Foster. Some fans may be scratching their heads trying to figure out where he is from. He is known for his role as Captain John Paul “Cappie” Jones in the ABC Family comedy-drama series Greek and the 2014 series Chasing Life.

Let’s not forget he also played Nathaniel Plimpton III in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. In 2013, he played the main role of Aaron Martin in Zero Hours. But his most current claim to fame was his recurring role as Ryan Goodwin in Penn Badgley’s You.

Rex Galier: Avan Joglier

Netflix

Playing the role of a musician and one of Cami’s love interests in Choose Love is Avan Joglier. Rex Galier is a British rock star with charisma and a suave persona that has Cami starstruck. But along the way, the audience can decide if the bad boy rocker could be her new love interest.

Fans who grew up in the 2000s will remember Joglier for another one of his “bad boy” roles. He played Beck Oliver in the Nickelodeon sitcom Victorious. Beyond his teen role, he gained more fame as Danny in the 2013 series Twisted. Fans of the zombie genre will likely remember him as Berkeley in Zombieland: Double Tap. He also played Leon S. Kennedy in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

Jack Menna: Jordi Webber

Netflix

There’s nothing like a first love to stir up old feelings as Jordi Webber joins Netflix’s Choose Love cast as Jack Menna. It might be hard for some audience members not to have Cami go for Jack, her first love who has transformed into a gorgeous hunk. Webber is a musician and actor with his first hit role as Levi Weston, the Gold Ranger, in Power Rangers: Ninja Steel.

Before Choose Love, Webber has a recurring role as Kahu in the Australian soap opera Home and Away. The 2023 interactive movie will be his first role for Netflix.

Amalia: Megan Smart

Amazon Prime

Rounding out the cast for Choose Love is Megan Smart. In the role of Amalia, Smart will star as Cami’s sister. Smart is a rising actor known for her roles in Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the Amazon original Class of ’07, and the 2017 movie Breath. In 2021, she also played the role of Ivy in Wakefield for two episodes.

Choose Love will stream on August 31 on Netflix.

Choose Love will stream on August 31 on Netflix.