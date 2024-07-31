“Chilling” cult horror movie that’s more messed up than Midsommar is streaming now

Another “chilling” cult horror movie is ready to take Midsommar’s crown as Kill List will have viewers reaching for their night lights.

While the 2024 horror movie slate has seen its share of unforgettable films like Immaculate and Longlegs, there’s one old-school flick that’s coming around to give them a run for their money.

Midsommar gave viewers a look into a cult hiding inside of a flowery landscape, but Kill List takes the opposite approach, leaving its audience on edge as soon as its opening credits roll.

While some horror fans will see Kill List as the safer choice for their spooky movie night, they’re underestimating the film’s ability to draw true unsettling feelings from any viewer from start to finish.

Kill List, directed by Ben Wheatley, follows two British soldiers who are pressured into taking on an assignment that changes their lives for the worst.

Without giving away any spoilers, Kill List delivers the same cultish vibe as Midsommar, while also forcing watchers to reflect on themes like religion, group-think, and what it means to stand by the people you love.

When asked to recommend movies like Midsommar, one Reddit user referred to the Kill List as a film that “definitely scratched that cult-itch for me,” calling it “wild stuff.”

Another horror movie lover in the same comment thread said, “[It’s] so weirdly ignored. I guess it’s too British for some people.”

The true difference between Midsommar and Kill List lies in the two movies’ approach to horror, as the former has a lot of shock value, while the latter lulls its audience into a false sense of security.

If you’re looking for a scary movie that will leave you with a lasting impact on your psyche, then you should check out Kill List on Shudder now.

