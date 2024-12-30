Charlie Cox’s Daredevil may be taking the big screen leap soon

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil may have already received a second life in Daredevil: Born Again, but he could also be getting his big-screen debut sooner than expected.

Netflix’s series of Marvel adaptations posed a unique problem as their era wrapped on the major streaming platform. They introduced extremely popular adaptations of popular characters like Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, or Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle, but rights issues meant that their incorporation into the MCU-proper was complicated.

Fans cheered when Marvel Studios announced that his Daredevil was getting an official MCU series in Daredevil: Born Again, and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin became Echo’s big bad. It looks like Cox’s Daredevil is finally en route to the big screen for a major new Marvel outing.

Charlie Cox is reportedly headed for Avengers: Doomsday

According to Cox’s trainers at DFRNT.hq, Cox has been beefing up for an upcoming Daredevil appearance in the forthcoming major Marvel outing Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel Studios have been tight-lipped on the project’s reportedly huge cast outside major casting updates, like Robert Downey Jr. starring as Doctor Doom, as well as secretive returns by Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell. Part of the delay resulted from Marvel making major villain changes following Jonathan Majors’ 2023 assault conviction.

Defenders-era characters like Kingpin largely haven’t appeared in movies due to the complexity of Sony’s Marvel-character holdings, Vincent D’Onofrio said. That’s plausible, given that many of these street-level characters sit within Spider-Man’s comic orbit, and thus film rights may be tied up in the Sony deal.

Following Sony’s success with licensing Spider-Man and the Box Office failures of Kraven and Madame Web, Sony’s strategy could change at any time. If Daredevil leaps into Avengers: Doomsday, it becomes possible that the rumors he might grace Spider-Man 4 (which takes place between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars) could be true, enabling a Spidey-Daredevil team-up on the big screen.