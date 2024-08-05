Channing Tatum’s Gambit goes viral after Deadpool & Wolverine with calls for his return

Deadpool & Wolverine’s biggest surprise was Channing Tatum’s Gambit, and fans already cannot get enough.

Out of all the cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine, perhaps none was more important than Channing Tatum. The Blink Twice star finally got to play the X-Men’s Gambit in a Deadpool 3 cameo that paid off a decades-old promise for a film that was doomed from the start.

Fans are so enchanted by Tatum’s Gambit that he’s gone viral in multiple clips circulating on social media, despite the film still being in theaters.

“I was so happy to see him in the role,” one fan said on Reddit. “He’s been trying a long time. Love when someone that passionate gets the chance, and was stoked at how well it went!”

“I’m so damned happy I finally got to see Gambit not only done right, but by an actor who’s passionate about the character!” another said. “Please don’t let this be the last time we see Channing as Gambit, Marvel!”

Tatum’s Gambit comes after over a decade of trying to play Gambit, with a live-action film and multiple proposed cameos being announced but never managing to pay off. The actor has remained passionate about the project, though he admits in a recent social media post he had practically given up on ever playing the role.

We don’t know yet whether Tatum will return as Gambit, but the character having a bright future certainly seems to be in the cards (pun intended). In addition to the film role, it’s been a banner year for Gambit, as he was hailed as one of the best parts of X-Men ’97 and is being set up for an even bigger arc in Season 2.

