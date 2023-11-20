Castaway Diva: Ki-ho’s full backstory revealed

The biggest mystery of Castaway Diva was whether Ki-ho was Bo-geol or Woo-hak. As more secrets are revealed, so is what happened to Ki-ho and his family when they were younger.

Fans finally learned Bo-geol was Ki-ho all along. But why keep it a secret from Mok-ha. The first episodes of the K-drama revealed how Ki-ho and Mok-ha developed a bond as they both were being mistreated by their fathers. When Mok-ha went overboard trying to escape her father and later landed on the deserted island, fans were eager to know what happened to Ki-ho.

Article continues after ad

Castaway Diva had Mok-ha eagerly searching for details about him, but all that was said was that he was living a happy life. But Ki-ho’s father was still after him and wanted to reunite his family. It was soon revealed that Ki-ho, his mother, and his brother changed their identities to stay safe from him.

Article continues after ad

The K-drama explains the full details of how Ki-ho and his family went into hiding. Also why reclaiming their names put them in danger.

Article continues after ad

Ki-ho explains how he found his mother in Castaway Diva

Between Episodes 7 and 8, fans learn Ki-ho’s mother fell in love with a civil servant who helped them take the identities of a missing family, and how Ki-ho escaped his father.

Woo-hak (Bong-wan) soon learns from Bo-geol (Ki-ho) that he protected his brother from his father. Taking on the full force of being hit with a chair, Woo-hak went into a coma. He awoke having no memories of his past. But Castaway Diva soon explains how their mother manages to escape her husband with Woo-hak, and how Ki-ho later joined them.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In Castaway Diva Episode 7, Woo-hak asks his technical stepfather for more details about what happened after he lost his memories. His father explains he met their mother at his former workplace in Woldo-eup. He was a civil servant known for his diligence and kindness. Their mother walked in wanting information on how to legally change someone’s name without someone knowing.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

He became enamored at first sight and chased after her to help after realizing why she needed the information. Knowing a family had gone missing, he found a way to protect her and her two sons. They took the missing families’ identities and started a new life.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In Castaway Diva Episode 8, what happened to Ki-ho is revealed. While Bong-wan was in a coma, their father was transferred to a new police station on Chunsam Island. As the town had no big hospital to look over Bong-wan, only Ki-ho went with his father. Ki-ho’s mother urgently tells him not to provoke his father.

She hands him a wad of rolled cash and tells Ki-ho to run away in the Spring without his father knowing. By then she would have found a way to protect her sons. Ki-ho will be able to find her by the address she will write on the back of a mailbox outside the bus station. Time passed and Ki-ho kept getting caught trying to run away. After losing Mok-ha, Ki-ho ran away that summer. He followed the address to a chicken restaurant and reunited with his mother.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ki-ho also learns that Bong-wan has no memories of his past and could live his life not remembering the mistreatment. Ki-ho, Bong-wan, their mother, and stepfather move on in secret to live a happier life. Every year, even through military service, Ki-ho would wait at the train station for Mok-ha.

You can read more K-drama news here, A Time Called You ending explained here, Doona! ending explained here, and Song of Bandits ending explained here.