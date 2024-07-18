Cast Away filming locations: Real places from the classic Tom Hanks movie

Robert Zemeckis’ movie about survival, resilience, and emotive volleyballs finds Tom Hanks deserted on an island, making the Cast Away filming locations a key piece of the pie.

When a plane crash strands FedEx systems analyst Chuck Noland, he rediscovers himself while waiting for rescue on a beach. Cyan water, sand, and isolation were necessary for suspending disbelief.

From the island’s greenery to the city we start in, locations play a weighty role in one of the best movies of the ’90s. Chuck’s life shifts dramatically from a civilized environment to a primal one, where Wilson is his only company.

If you’re looking to spend a couple of weeks alone on a beach to recenter (just don’t crash a plane to do it) or are curious about where iconic scenes were shot, here are the real places from the Tom Hanks movie.

Where Cast Away was filmed

Zemeckis shot Cast Away mostly on Monuriki Island in Fiji, with additional footage filmed in Moscow, Russia, and Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

The real island Chuck is stranded on

Location: Monuriki Island, Fiji

Paramount

Monuriki of the Mamanuca Archipelago mountains in Fiji was the primary setting for Chuck’s LOST experience. This small, uninhabited island was the perfect backdrop.

Because of its clean beaches, clear water, and rugged terrain, Monuriki has an untouched quality. The rocky shores and dense vegetation made life hard for Chuck, but at least they looked pretty while doing it.

The production team respectfully ensured the island’s natural beauty remained intact while filming. The crew spent months constructing minimalist sets and using natural materials to decorate the set.

Chuck’s work trip before the crash

Location: Moscow, Russia

Paramount

Moscow appears briefly in the first act. Production took place in various spots throughout the bustling city, including its iconic Red Square. Almost 800,000 square feet large, the World Heritage Site is directly east of the Kremlin.

It made sense for the film, as it’s such a recognizable and vibrant capital city. The quick pit stop helps underscore the desolate feel of the island later, as well as the fast-paced nature of Chuck’s job and how basically every place he visits is a liminal space.

FedEx headquarters and after Chuck is rescued

Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA

Paramount

Memphis bookends Cast Away, seen at the beginning and the end. The crew shot at the FedEx global headquarters and various locations around the city. After Chuck’s rescue, Memphis is also where he readjusts to civilization.

The filmmakers chose the city because of its FedEx history. In the 1970s, the company picked the central International Airport as its hub for sorting arriving packages.

The Crossroads scene

Location: Texas, USA

Paramount

The film starts and ends at a crossroads, representing the life-changing decisions Chuck has to make in the story.

This was filmed at the intersection of Roads 48 and 1268 between Mobeetie and Canadian, Texas, according to IMDB,

You can visit the Cast Away island

Monuriki has become a popular tourist spot for Cast Away fans to visit, and it offers guided tours around the filming locations.

Travel bloggers have posted videos from the island if you can’t go yourself. It’s the next best thing because there’s zero risk of your pilot taking off without you.

