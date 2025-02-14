You can watch this creepy new Netflix series with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score in one day

If you’re searching for a new Netflix series to binge this weekend, look no further: Cassandra is available to stream now, and it has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

With so many streaming services and shows jostling for your attention, it can feel impossible to pick something to watch (just this week, we’ve had new episodes of Severance, Invincible, and Cobra Kai).

However, it can’t be understated: this is a massive year for Netflix, especially with the likes of Stranger Things Season 5, Wednesday Season 2, and Squid Game Season 3 all dropping on the platform later in 2025.

Already this year, there’s been no shortage of ways to pass the time – and Cassandra has landed straight in the streamer’s top 10 chart.

What is Cassandra about?

Cassandra is a German sci-fi series about a seemingly innocent AI house helper – however, as the family tries to get comfortable in their new home, its sinister motives become clear.

“Since the owners died under mysterious circumstances over 50 years ago, Germany’s oldest smart home has stood empty,” the official Netflix synopsis reads.

“Today, when Samira moves in with her family, virtual assistant Cassandra awakens from her decades-long slumber. Developed in the 1970s to take care of a family and out of service after the death of the former occupants of the house, Cassandra now senses a second chance.

“However, she fancies herself as much more than a fairy godmother who keeps everything in order. Cassandra soon sees herself as an equal member of the family and does everything she can not to be left alone again – with all the means at her disposal.”

The limited series comes from Benjamin Gutsche, who also wrote All You Need and Arthurs Gesetz.

Who’s in the Cassandra cast?

Netflix

Lavinia Wilson plays the titular role of Cassandra, “whose consciousness was uploaded into a smart home AI system.” You have seen her in Deutschland 86 and 89, and Æon Flux. The cast also includes:

Mina Tander as Samira

Michael Klammer as David

Joshua Kantara as Fynn

Mary Tölle as Juno

Franz Hartwig as Horst

Elias Grünthal as Peter

When Wilson received the script, she initially thought it was about a woman in a wheelchair. “I read through it incredibly quickly because I just thought it was incredibly well written and not many of those [scripts] land on my desk,” she told Vodafone Deutschland.

“I was blown away. I thought the female characters were great… it’s surprising, and that’s exactly what you want when you watch a series.”

How many episodes are there?

There are six episodes of Cassandra, and they’re all around 48-51 minutes long. So, if you were to sit down and watch the whole series, you could complete it in around five hours.

Is it worth watching?

Netflix

Yes! Cassandra is currently sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes – and lest we forget, Germany also produced one of the most underrated Netflix series of all time: Dark.

Collider’s review reads: “Cassandra is quieter than the company’s films but still a sleek, ambitious limited series with plenty of meat on its bones – and given our current time, it doubles as a primal, intentionally discordant scream of female rage.”

Decider also wrote: “Cassandra’s spirited opener is entertaining, and even though it points toward more predictable plot developments, it’s still worth sticking with for another episode or two. STREAM IT.”

