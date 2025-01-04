CASETiFY partners with Netflix for new Squid Game accessory line

CASETiFY has teamed up with Netflix once again for a collaborative tech accessories collection inspired by the latest season of Squid Game.

To celebrate the release of Season 2, the leading tech accessory brand has launched a special collection that captures the hit show’s gripping themes and iconic imagery, bringing them to life through stylish and functional designs.

With all seven episodes of Squid Game Season 2 now available to stream on Netflix, fans can dive into the intense new games and captivating storylines that delve even deeper into the psychological depths of competition and survival.

This CASETiFY collection is designed to resonate with viewers, offering a way for fans to connect on a personal level with the series’ games and characters.

Unleash your inner player with Squid Game x CASETiFY

The Squid Game x CASETiFY collection channels the gripping and suspenseful essence of the popular series, spotlighting the circle, triangle, and square symbols central to its ominous narrative.

Standout pieces include the Young-hee Phonecase Dangler and a matching print case that perfectly encapsulates the eerie charm of one of the show’s most iconic characters.

The collection also includes the Young-hee Doll Acrylic Clip-On 2-in-1 Charger, combining practicality with the show’s signature aesthetic for fans to enjoy.

Featuring vibrant graphics, the collection highlights accessories embellished with three-digit numbers that echo the player identifiers from the game.

Ominous circle and cross symbols, along with bold pink exclamation marks, are designed to capture the eerie and suspenseful essence of Squid Game. Each item serves as both a fashion statement and a tribute to the series’ gripping narrative.

This collection is a must-have if you love the intense, suspenseful nature of Squid Game. With its exploration of competition, survival, and human psychology, the CASETiFY collaboration offers fans a unique way to express their love for the show.

The Squid Game x CASETiFY collection is available for purchase worldwide through the CASETiFY Co-Lab app and at CASETiFY Studio locations. Products are priced between $35 and $105.

Last January, the tech brand unveiled another exciting collaboration, partnering with Jujutsu Kaisen for a limited-edition accessory line.

