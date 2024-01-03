Cartoon Network & Warner Bros Animation president takes stand against AI

The president for Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Brothers Animation has taken a stand against the usage of AI in their media.

Artificial intelligence has been a bit of a hot topic on the internet as of late. With the rise in technology, many users have begun experimenting with what AI can bring to the table for better or for worse.

This has stirred up a lot of drama online, with many users debating the ethical usage of the technology, especially when it comes to AI-generated art and media. Many users have argued about the threat AI poses to creative jobs and the impact it may have on the lives of those involved.

Now president of Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Brothers Animation Sam Register has come forward to openly speak against the usage of artificial intelligence and protecting the artists and art form of animation.

When asked about if they were using AI and if they were concerned about it, Register had this to say.

“As an animation studio, I just think it’s important we protect the artists and the art form as long as we can. Because I think we should give jobs to people who really do that and so they can get their entry-level experience.”

Artificial intelligence has only grown since its inception, with no telling when its rampant growth will slow down. However, Register seems keen to preserve the art form and protect the artists that create it.

