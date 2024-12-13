Carry-On soundtrack: All artists and festive songs, plus details of the Netflix thriller’s score

Carry-On is a new action thriller that stars Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman, and is currently streaming on Netflix. Here’s details of the movie’s very festive soundtrack, as well as Lorne Balfe’s score.

Carry-On follows in the footsteps of one of the best action movies of all time, by being set in a single location at Christmas, and pitting one man against a group of terrorists.

Indeed we wrote in our Carry-On review that the movie is “wildly derivative” of the Die Hard movies, “but also pretty entertaining until the paper-thin plot runs out of runway.”

With the movie now streaming, you can check out our Carry-On ending explainer, or scroll down for details of the film’s soundtrack and score:

Every song on the Carry-On soundtrack

Carry-On takes place on Christmas Eve, so the soundtrack has a very festive flavor, featuring several banging Yuletide songs, by the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Darlene Love, and Wham.

Here’s details of every song on the soundtrack, alongside the artists who perform them:

‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’ by Bruce Springsteen

‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ by Michael Bublé

‘Doo Wop Christmas’ by Kenny Vance & The Planotones

‘Last Christmas’ by Wham

‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ by Darlene Love

Every track on the Carry-On score

Lorne Balfe – who wrote the music for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Top Gun: Maverick, and Bad Boys For Life – is responsible for the Carry-On score.

Netflix

Here’s the full track listing, in chronological order:

Ethan’s Theme (3:16)

Up in Smoke (2:25)

Ethan and Nora (1:57)

The Traveller (5:39)

First Contact (3:33)

Xray Scanners (3:17)

Police Swarm In (3:51)

Flight Risk (4:03)

Let’s Diffuse (2:47)

Bad Turbulence (4:34)

International Waters (3:51)

Pursuer Expires (3:23)

Unexpected Carry On (6:16)

Runway Aftermath (2:12)

Carry-On is now streaming on Netflix.