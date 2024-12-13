The best scene in Netflix thriller Carry-On doesn’t feature Taron Egerton or Jason Bateman

Carry-On is a new Netflix thriller that sees Taron Egerton’s TSA Agent face off against Jason Bateman’s villain in an LA airport on Christmas Eve. But the best scene in the movie features neither star.

It’s now streaming on Netflix, and we wrote this about the movie in our Carry-On review: “There’s little in Carry-On that’s fresh or original, but TJ Fixman’s script is as professional, ruthless, and efficient as the villain around which his story revolves.”

Much of the drama has Bateman’s villain controlling Egerton’s hero via orders through an ear-piece, which makes for some fun back-and-forth. You can find out how that plays out in our Carry-On ending explainer.

But in spite of the fact that the stars are protagonist and antagonist, they don’t feature in the film’s finest sequence. Read on to find out what that is and how it unfolds, meaning beware of SPOILERS AHEAD…

Carry-On’s best sequence explained

There are two story-strands in Carry-On. The first focuses on a battle of wits between Jason Bateman’s terrorist and Taron Egerton’s TSA Agent. But the second centers on Detective Elena Cole (Danielle Deadwyler) trying to figure out what’s going down at LAX.

Her investigation brings Cole into contact with Department of Homeland Security agent John Alcott (Logan Marshall-Green), and sends the pair of them via highway to said airport.

But while en route, Cole receives a call suggesting her cohort is very much not Alcott. She pulls a gun, and he denies the accusation, before laughing and hitting the accelerator.

Netflix Danielle Deadwyler as Detective Elena Cole in Carry-On

The imposter then slams their car into another, and what follows is an incredible action scene as the camera spins around the pair fighting in the car, while outside vehicles smash into them and each other. All to the strains of ‘Last Christmas’ by Wham, which is playing on the radio, and one of the many festive bangers on the Carry-On soundtrack.

The duo punch each other, slam heads into dashboards, and fight for the gun that’s flying around the interior. The air-bag then releases as they then crash, turn, and land upside down, rendering the pair of them unconscious.

But the brawl isn’t finished there, as fake Alcott stirs first and starts strangling Cole, who survives by waking and shooting him in the head. She then escapes, commandeers another car, and Cole continues her journey to track down the stars of the movie, having just topped anything they are doing.

Carry-On is now available on Netflix. Head here for more movies heading to streaming this month, or here for our list of the best action movies of all-time.