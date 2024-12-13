Carry-On ending explained: Does Jason Bateman get the mysterious package onto a plane?

Carry-On is a new action thriller that stars Jason Bateman as a villain trying to get a package through airport security, and Taron Egerton as the TSA Agent endeavoring to stop him. Here’s how that story plays out…

Carry-On is a fun combination of Die Hard 2 and Die Hard with a Vengeance, taking the airport and festive setting of the former, and having antagonist control protagonist via a series of demands like the latter.

Article continues after ad

The story unfolds in an LA airport on Christmas Eve, with Jason Bateman’s ‘Traveler’ using an earpiece to bark orders at Taron Egerton’s TSA Agent Ethan. Should Ethan fail to comply, Traveler will have his pregnant partner Nora killed.

That’s the set-up for Carry-On, while the following is an explanation of how the new movie all pays-off, meaning SPOILERS AHEAD…

The Traveler’s plan in Carry-On explained

The Traveler wants to release the deadly nerve agent Novichok onto a plane, thereby killing the 250 passengers onboard.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Netflix

He’s doing this on behalf of unnamed employers who know that the Chair of the Armed Services Committee is onboard, who in turn is the face of the Defense of Threatened Democracies Act.

The idea is to make it look like Russia committed the atrocity, resulting in Congress rallying around the bill, and thereby opening up funding for private contractors. Meaning the terrorist threat is likely homegrown.

Once the package is through security, however, Traveler’s patsy is killed, meaning he’s forced to board the plane with the bomb himself, with plans to parachute to safety before the nerve agent escapes.

Article continues after ad

Does Jason Bateman’s villain succeed?

No, Traveler does not succeed, with the Novichok killing him – and only him – on the plane.

Following a few contrivances, Ethan chases Traveler to the plane and manages to secretly board, with plans to disarm the bomb without the terrorist knowing.

The plane has to take off, however, as Traveler would simply detonate on the ground at the first sign of trouble. So, while in the air, Ethan locates the bag in question in the luggage hold and gets to work.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Traveler finds him, the pair argue and have something approaching a fight, before Ethan pushes Traveler into a vacuum-sealed fridge where the nerve agent is released, which kills him in seconds.

Does Taron Egerton’s Ethan become a police officer?

Yes, Ethan becomes a police officer at the end of the movie, thereby fulfilling his life’s ambition.

Netflix

Once he’s killed Traveler, Ethan is reunited with Nora, a detective with whom he’s collaborated (and who features in the film’s best scene). She tells him he has “good instincts,” and to call her once he’s stitched up.

Article continues after ad

The movie then jumps one year ahead, to Ethan moving through airport security with Nora and their new baby. The family is heading to Tahiti, which is Nora’s dream.

The final shot is of Ethan dropping his police badge into the security container, thereby confirming he’s achieved his own dream of becoming a police officer, giving him the happiest of endings.

Article continues after ad

Carry-On is now streaming on Netflix. For similar fare, check out our list of the best action movies of all-time. While for more from the streamer, here’s the best movies on Netflix this month.