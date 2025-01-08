Carry-On director says sequel depends on one major factor

Carry-On has been a major hit for Netflix, meaning a sequel is likely, but the movie’s director says any follow-up depends on popularity with one key demographic.

Carry-On is an entertaining action movie that’s set at Christmas, and plays like a cross between the first three Die Hard Movies.

We had fun with the film’s high-concept, writing in our Carry-On review: “TJ Fixman’s script is as professional, ruthless, and efficient as the villain around which his story revolves.”

The movie dropped on Netflix on December 13, 2024, and has since become a huge hit for the streamer. But what does that mean for any potential future instalments?

Carry-On sequel depends on “audiences and families”

When asked if a follow-up will happen, Carry-On director Jaume Collet-Serra told Variety: “We don’t have any plans for a sequel. But if audiences wanted a sequel, families wanted a sequel, and if we had an idea that would spark and live up to the original maybe we would do something. But right now, there are no plans.”

The new movie’s producer Dylan Clark said they have options, adding: “There are no plans, but it’s fun to quietly talk about these things. These characters are great. Look at Danielle Deadwyler’s character, [detective Elena Cole], you can see a world in which there’s a movie about her.”

While director and producer are playing it down, the numbers suggest that a Carry-On sequel will happen. The film has had 149.5 million views in the last month, making it the streaming service’s fifth most watched movie in the English-language, trailing only Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, The Adam Project, and Bird Box.

Taron Egerton stars in the film, and previously told Variety that he’d be game for any continuation, saying: “To be honest, until this morning, I hadn’t really thought about it, because the movie’s so lightning striking in one place, but I guess that never stopped Die Hard.

“I think it turned out great, and I am open to anything and everything. I’m still the guy who thinks every job is his last. You say sequel and my tail pricks up.”

For more about the movie, here’s our Carry-On ending explainer as well as details of the Carry-On soundtrack. You can also check out the best movies heading to streaming this month.