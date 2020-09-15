Captain America villain returning in Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Former UFC champion and prominent Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) baddie, Georges St-Pierre is reportedly set to reprise the role of Georges Batroc in the upcoming Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.

While GSP is best known for his extraordinary run as a two-division champ in the UFC, the Canadian Mixed Martial Artist has also branched out as an actor. His appearances have been limited over the years, though his role in Captain America: The Winter Soldier is no doubt his biggest yet.

He appeared early into the flick as Georges Batroc, where he went toe-to-toe with Chris Evans in an opening fight sequence. As the story progressed, his character faded into the background and has yet to be seen again in the MCU. Until now.

After major delays due to the ongoing global crisis, filming has now resumed on the upcoming Falcon and Winter Soldier show. Production on the Disney Plus series is in full swing, and leaked set photos have revealed GSP’s return.

Not much is known about the plot in the upcoming MCU series. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Falcon and the Winter Soldier should mark the first time we see Anthony Mackie wielding Captain’s iconic, vibranium shield. Beyond this, it looks like the duo will be up against some familiar foes.

With production back underway, filming has been taking place across Atlanta. While sets are closed off, that hasn’t stopped a handful of pictures from slipping through the cracks. Thanks to leaked images from Just Jared, we’ve been given our first glimpse of the returning GSP.

Georges Batroc, also known as Batroc the Leaper in the comics, first popped up in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Since then, his location has been a mystery. The villain hasn’t appeared in any mainline MCU production in the past six years, though that is all about to change.

Falcon and Bucky Barnes appear to be lined up for a fight with the villainous figure. Though what he’s returning for remains to be seen. Perhaps he’s just one of many villains sharing the spotlight throughout the six-episode series, or maybe he’s teaming up with other returning faces. Only time will tell.

Avid Marvel fans haven’t had much to sink their teeth into of late, with delays hitting all Phase 4 releases. Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now eyed for a 2021 release. With set photos now leaking, there’s a good chance that principal photography will soon be wrapped up.

Keep your eyes peeled over the coming weeks for potential teasers. The MCU is sure to get back on track as we approach 2021.