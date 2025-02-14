Captain America: Brave New World post-credits scene sets up Avengers Doomsday in a big way

Captain America: Brave New World ends with a brief but pivotal post-credits scene that teases Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

The end of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga is in sight. After Brave New World, only five movies remain: Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four, Doomsday, Spider-Man 4, and Secret Wars.

Unlike during the Infinity Saga, where it was that every movie inched closer to Thanos and his universe-culling gauntlet, this chapter’s big threat hasn’t ever been particularly clear. We know Robert Downey Jr is returning to play Doctor Doom, but beyond mentions of incursions and Kang (a villain that’s been quietly axed), there hasn’t been much set-up for the next Avengers movies.

Until now… although I would say, don’t get too excited. While Captain America: Brave New World’s post-credits scene is an overt tease for Doomsday and Secret Wars, it’s still pretty vague.

How many post-credits scenes in Captain America: Brave New World?

Marvel Studios

There is just one post-credits scene in Captain America: Brave New World.

Unlike other Marvel movies, the new film doesn’t have a scene midway through the credits. So, if you’re sitting in the cinema bursting for a pee, you’ll just need to hang on a few minutes longer to see what happens at the very end.

Brave New World post-credits scene explained

Marvel Studios

In the post-credits scene, Sam visits Samuel Sterns (aka the Leader) at his cell on the Raft, where he’s imprisoned alongside Thaddeus Ross after the Red Hulk incident.

He doesn’t seem too fazed about being behind bars; after all, he was held in the president’s custody for 16 years. However, he does give Sam an ominous warning about the future.

Sam tells him they don’t share the same sense of humor, and Sterns says, “We share the same world, don’t we? This world you would die to save. It’s coming, I’ve seen it in the probabilities, seen it plain as day.

“All you heroes protecting this world. You think you’re the only ones? You think this is the only world? We’ll see what happens when you have to protect this place… from the others.”

How it sets up Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, 2026

Sterns says Sam will need to protect Earth from the “others”, clearly referencing Doctor Doom and multiversal incursions that’ll bring heroes (and villains) from alternate worlds.

We still don’t know how Doom will arrive in the MCU, or if he’ll appear in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. There’s a theory that the team will lose, forced to flee into the MCU’s main universe after Galactus swallows their world, and Doom will resent them for their failure.

There’s also a possibility that he’s talking about the Beyonders, a race of near-omnipotent beings who maintain the multiverse in the Marvel comics. It is frustratingly vague (some people suspect it was originally written in reference to the Council of Kangs), but with Doomsday coming in 2026, it feels like the most obvious connection.

