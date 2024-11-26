Captain America: Brave New World set for more reshoots after ‘poor’ test screenings

Less than three months from its release date, reshoots are reportedly underway again on Captain America: Brave New World after a negative reception to its latest test screenings.

It’s been a turbulent production for Captain America 4. It’s changed titles (it was originally called New World Order), it sparked backlash over its inclusion of Sabra (who has been reimagined for “today’s audience”), it was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes, and reshoots have been taking place across 2024.

Article continues after ad

Now, according to insider Daniel Richtman, Marvel has called for more reshoots on Brave New World after test screenings resulted in more negative feedback.

It’s unclear what issues viewers have with the film. In an earlier World of Reel report, some attendees reportedly described it as “inessential” and “flat”, coming off the back of other alleged reactions that criticized its action, with Marvel feeling the set pieces “were not big or satisfying enough.”

Article continues after ad

Reshoots may not be a bad thing for Captain America: Brave New World

Now, this should all be taken with a pinch of salt. After all, as explained by MCU producer Louis D’Esposito, reshoots are par for the course on any Marvel movie.

Article continues after ad

“After the first two Iron Man movies, we knew we couldn’t get it 100% right during the shoot,” he said in The Story of Marvel Studios book.

“[Marvel tells] all the actors that there is going to be additional photography sometime in the future. We give dates so they can book it out. ‘But what are you going to shoot?’ we hear back. We don’t know. But we know we are going to shoot.”

Article continues after ad

In other words, it’s not necessarily a bad omen for Captain America: Brave New World – but it could be, especially considering other reports. For example, World of Reel also claimed that Julius Onah has “most likely been replaced as the director during this latest bout of reshoots.”

Article continues after ad

The same report also alleged the project has been “plagued by reshoots and a ballooning budget.”

Captain America: Brave New World hits cinemas on February 14, 2025. Keep up to date with our guide to every upcoming Marvel movie, how to watch the MCU in order, and our list of the best superhero movies ever made.