It looks as though the new Captain America film will finally address a plot hole that has plagued the MCU for years – the Eternals’ Tiamut.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed some scenes from the first Captain America: Brave New World trailer featured a dogfight with Sam Wilson, in his full Captain America costume, fighting jets over the sea. But the structure in the background of that fight is what caught the fans’ attention.

Though we never get a clear look at the structure, it sure looks like the hand of Tiamut, the massive Celestial who nearly hatched out of the Earth in Eternals.

Despite being a behemoth so large it breaches the atmosphere, Tiamut has not been referenced since it was last seen in Eternals. This glaring plot hole has been a massive point of contention for fans, especially considering how good the MCU has traditionally been about addressing plot threads from other films.

Though not confirmed, a longstanding rumor is that Tiamut will be a major plot element of the film. Efforts to mine the Celestial’s body are rumored to be the MCU origin for Adamantium, the mythical unbreakable metal that coats Wolverine’s bones.

There are also rumors that Tiamut will be a more long-term set-up, specifically for the next iteration of the Avengers. A recent Avengers run had the team set up their base inside the corpse of another Celestial, the Progenitor, christening it Avengers Mountain.

Regardless, the first Brave New World sets up a lot of surprises, including a potentially major funeral and our first look at Red Hulk. Given Marvel’s history of obscuring the big details from trailers, we’ll have to wait to find out what’s actually happening, but it sure seems like the Eternals’ biggest plot hole will finally be closed.

Captain America: Brave New World hits cinemas on February 14, 2025. In the meantime, check out our ranking of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, the best superhero movies of all time, and other new movies streaming this month.