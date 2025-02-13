Captain America: Brave New World will come to Disney Plus by this month in 2025

With Captain America: Brave New World currently hitting screens worldwide, here’s when you can expect to watch the superhero sequel at home.

Brave New World is a major departure for the Captain America franchise, as where Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers brandished the shield across the first three movies, now Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson has assumed the mantle.

The new film sees him teaming up with Joaquin Torres, aka the new Falcon, to do battle with Sidewinder, while a major threat also comes from Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who is President now, and hiding a rather large secret. Though neither of those characters are the real villain of the piece…

Captain America 4 hits screens tomorrow (February 14, 2025), while below you’ll find details of how, where, and when you’ll be able to watch it from the comfort of your own home.

When is Captain America: Brave New World on Disney Plus?

Marvel Studios

Captain America: Brave New World will be on Disney Plus by June 2025. There’s a chance it could drop sooner if the film fails in cinemas – which is possible based on the lukewarm opening numbers currently being predicted – but given the success of previous Marvel movies, don’t expect it on streaming anytime soon.

While the June date hasn’t been confirmed by Disney, you can look at the studio’s other releases to see a streaming timeline. New movies tend to be given a 100-day theatrical window before they reach Disney Plus, if not a little longer; Deadpool & Wolverine took 110 days.

Captain America 4 hits screens on February 14, 2025, so if the window is 100 days, that would be May 25, 2025. Or if it’s 110 days like Deadpool 3, then expect it to hit on or around June 5, 2025.

How to watch Captain America 4 now

The only way to watch Captain America: Brave New World at this moment in time is in theaters.

As for whether it’s worth making that trip, the early word isn’t good. Reviews are already out, and the super-sequel currently carries a middling Rotten Tomatoes score of 53%. While here’s what we said in our Captain America: Brave New World review:

“Captain America: Brave New World isn’t a return to the MCU’s halcyon days, nor a step into bold, uncharted franchise territory. Instead, it’s a profoundly mid, muddled actioner that’s just entertaining enough; something that can’t be said about its predecessors.”

When will Brave New World be released on digital?

Marvel Studios

Captain America: Brave New World is likely to release digitally sometime in April 2025.

You won’t need to wait until its Disney Plus release to watch it at home, but if you want to buy or rent the film digitally, it’ll likely be available on-demand around two months after theatrical release. For comparison, Ant-Man and the Wasp took 60 days to reach digital, and The Marvels took 67. So using those numbers, Cap 4 could hit on April 15, 2025, or April 22, 2025.

Be warned, though: it isn’t cheap. When Deadpool & Wolverine dropped on VOD, it cost $29.99 to buy and $24.99 to rent.

